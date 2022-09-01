WATCH: ‘SEAL Team’ Star AJ Buckley Spots Camel Riding in the Bed of Pickup Truck

It’s not every single day that you see a camel riding in the bed of a pickup truck, but SEAL Team star AJ Buckley is helping you out. Buckley was out riding around in the city of Amman, Jordan when this image popped up. As you can tell, a camel, who seems OK and resting, is getting a lift. We don’t think he had to pay a rideshare fee for this one, either.

Nope, his driver has put the camel in the back of a truck. Also, we don’t know this camel’s final destination. He might have been headed to the desert for some fun in the sun. Hey, when in Jordan, do as the camels do, right? Take a minute and watch this pretty funny video Buckley shared with his Instagram fans and followers.

It just might make your day a little bit brighter. Buckley wrote in the caption, “Mike Mike Mike Mike Mike, what day is it? HUMPDAY !! Hope this puts a smile on your face like it did mine and @raffibarsoumian. More pics to come.” He would add some hashtags as well, highlighting the fact that they were in Amman.

‘SEAL Team ‘ Fans Are Digging Buckley’s Video

Those fans were lighting up the comments section after checking this video out. One wrote, “Take your camel to work day!” Another one said, “That’s hilarious!! How can you not laugh???!!” This fan said, “That’s hysterical”. We agree with all of the above because, well, you probably will not see this on an American highway. Check that. You might see anything here in the United States so, well, if this happens then we’ll let you know.

Earlier this year, Buckley reflected back on one of the “coolest things” that the show allowed him to do. He wrote in another Instagram post back in March, “Running on top of a moving train was by far one of the coolest things I’ve gotten to do on @sealteam_pplus! Of course @chaserivera8 made me look like a badass. Can’t wait to get back and start Season 6!!!!!” Rivera happens to be Buckley’s stunt double on the Paramount Plus show. Obviously, fans of the show know that it moved from CBS over to Paramount Plus nowadays.

Season 6 will be kicking off this fall. Ahead of it, here’s what Nicole Clemens, who is President of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, said in a statement. “We are very excited to welcome ‘SEAL Team’ back for another season on Paramount+,” Clemens said in the statement. “The show’s loyal fanbase followed the series to its new exclusive home, and it has proven to be a high-performing title for the service, consistently in the top 10 most-watched original series.”