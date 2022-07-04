WATCH: ‘Seinfeld’ Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus Curses at Elmo in Resurfaced ‘Sesame Street’ Clip

It looks like Elmo has a solid plan for a regular income these days. At least it’s a solid income when certain Sesame Street guest stars, such as Seinfeld alum, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, fail to watch their language in between takes on the popular children’s TV series.

Fans are getting a kick out of a hilarious re-surfaced clip where Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is so focused on getting her part right during a Sesame Street guest appearance that she forgets there are little monster ears all around. And, Elmo isn’t about to let a language faux-pas go, either.

However, Julia Louis-Dreyfus isn’t fazed by this exchange. In fact, she’s very honest about her flaws, telling her Sesame Street buddy that he is “ going to be a rich Muppet at the end of this day.” Take a look at the hilarious moment below:

obsessed with this video of julia saying shit in front of elmo pic.twitter.com/UctDEB5VN6 — lauren (@jldwiig) July 3, 2022

Social media has been having a field day with the recently re-surfaced 1994 Sesame Street outtake clip showing the moment Louis-Dreyfus dropped an S-bomb in front of famous muppets, Elmo and Zoe. Sure, the clip may be nearly 30 years old at this point. However, that hasn’t stopped the hilarious moment from going viral now and getting some fresh views. With fans making some fresh comments about the actress’s hilarious blunder.

