WATCH: ‘The Rookie: Feds’ Gives First Look in New Trailer

If you have been looking for some insights into the new series The Rookie: Feds starring Niecy Nash-Betts, then we have you covered. Nash-Betts plays FBI Special Agent Simone Clark and she’s here in this new trailer. The show is a spin-off from the popular ABC show The Rookie. Let’s take a look and see how it shapes up for fans to get all excited about ahead of its premiere.

While she appeared on The Rookie last season, Simone finds herself as the oldest rookie at the FBI Academy. TV Insider reports that Nash-Betts talked about her character at a panel setting. The actress said that her character, who is a former guidance counselor, is “going to do it her way. She doesn’t take no for an answer. She’s a lover, she’s a flirt. We’ve got a lot in common.”

‘The Rookie: Feds’ Rounded Out Its Cast Members

Look for this show to premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central. We’re also told that there will be crossovers with the original show, too, so you can look forward to that happening. Additionally, we have news on the other confirmed cast members for The Rookie: Feds, too.

Matthew Garza will play Special Agent Felix Solis. It looks like he and Simone will cross paths during the show. He is still wondering about Simone and her capabilities on the job. This probably will get flushed out during the ensuing episodes. Also up will be Frankie Faison, who will play Christopher “Cutty” Clark. He is Simone’s estranged father. Britt Robertson will play Laura Stensen. Kevin Zegers appears as Brendon Acres as Zegers joined the cast back in June. And James Lesure will play Carter Hope.

Nash-Betts Also Will Be An Executive Producer

Back in May, the order came down from ABC for this series to appear in the fall lineup. The Hollywood Reporter indicated that this spin-off aired as a two-parter of what is called a “backdoor pilot.” It was part of The Rookie episodes during the most recent TV season. Just like any other police procedural, it will take time for The Rookie: Feds to pick up the pace. Yet with a strong show like The Rookie, which has established itself on the ABC lineup, we think that the spin-off will be in a good place to launch.

With a veteran, Emmy-nominated actress like Nash-Betts on board, The Rookie: Feds looks like it is in good hands, too. She will be one of the executive producers along with Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Corey Miller, and Bill Norcross. The Rookies: Feds comes from co-creators Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter, too. Look for this show to get a strong boost from the original show.