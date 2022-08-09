WATCH: ‘The Voice’s Blake Shelton Previews Upcoming Season With Behind-the Scenes Sneak Peek

Somehow, summer is already coming to an end, but while that means those beach trips will also be over soon, we do have some good news. Autumn’s arrival means that some of our favorite TV shows are preparing to air their newest seasons, and that includes NBC’s The Voice. Now, taking fans behind the scenes of the hit singing competition, country music star Blake Shelton gave Outsiders a sneak peek at filming for the show’s 22nd season. In it, he took a moment to spotlight The Voice‘s newest coach, Cuban-American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello. Check it out.

Taking to Instagram, Blake Shelton hyped up The Voice fans, writing, “Get ready..[The Voice] is back!!!! Did y’all miss us?”

Based on the comments, fans of the competitive reality series definitely did miss The Voice‘s beloved coaches, though others weren’t too keen on the shakeup in casting.

“Where’s KELLY??” one fan asked, referring to the show’s longtime coach Kelly Clarkson. Another grieved, “Oh no -no Kelly! It won’t be the same.”

Others, meanwhile, were ecstatic to see the show’s famous couple, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, together and back in action on the set of The Voice.

“I’m here for Gwen and Blake,” a third fan wrote, while plenty of others commented with the hashtags, “#TeamBlake” and “#TeamGwen.”

Be sure to tune in to the newest season of The Voice when it airs on Monday, September 19th at 8 p.m. EST.

Blake Shelton Lists the Best Parts About Working Alongside Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are one of the most iconic couples in music, but the fact that they work together on The Voice as well makes them just as famous on the small screen. Ahead of the season 22 premiere, Blake Shelton sat down to discuss some of the best parts about working alongside his bride.

“The best part about working with my wife is that I never have to be apart from her,” the “Happy Anywhere” singer said. “And she also happens to be one of the least competitive people I know.” That said, he joked, “Being on a competition show with your wife, who is also not competitive, is the greatest situation you can be in.”

Gwen Stefani also shared her insight about working alongside Blake Shelton on The Voice.

“Stepping back on the set of The Voice this time was very surreal,” she said. “Being married, it brought back so many memories of all the different seasons that we’ve been on The Voice together, all the different phases of our friendship, of our relationship…I have a lot of fun with him here.”

Gwen Stefani last appeared on The Voice in 2020 after making her debut on the show in 2014.