WATCH: ‘Walker: Independence’ Releases Intense New Trailer

The CW is bringing intensity back to the network. They released another trailer for the upcoming action/drama series Walker: Independence.

Walker: Independence stars Matt Barr, Katherine McNamara, Katie Findlay, and more. The synopsis reads: “Abby Walker’s husband is murdered before her eyes. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter residents running from their own pasts.”

The new show is set to premiere in early October. A new trailer for the series dropped, and it’s intense.

The 20-second clip features horses and a lot of guns. The trailer starts with McNamara’s character, Abby Walker, saying “You asked me if I was staying here for revenge or something else.” At the end of the trailer, she concludes: “Maybe it’s justice.”

The clip was shared on the a fan Twitter account for the series.

Fans are excited for the new show. One Twitter user quote-tweeted the trailer, saying: “Yep, watching this. Have to say that this is only one of three shows I watch on The CW now because they canceled EVERYTHING else I watched.”

Another wrote: “This show looks better and better with every new trailer I see. Can’t wait!”

The official Twitter account for the series has also been sharing updates and trailers. One tweet says: “The beginning of the Walker legacy. #WalkerIndependence premieres Thursday, October 6. Stream next day free only on The CW!”

The beginning of the Walker legacy. #WalkerIndependence premieres Thursday, October 6. Stream next day free only on The CW! pic.twitter.com/GbcwFlhWTt — Walker Independence (@CWWalkerIND) September 8, 2022

McNamara also shared some photos on Twitter with the caption: “#WIndyWednesday -Less than a month until #WalkerIndepedence! Sure as shootin’, you’ll see these lovely humans, horses, and a helluva story Oct 6. In the meantime,here’s some shenaniventures… #WIndy #WalkerLegacy #AbbyWalker @CWWalkerIND @thecw @cbstvstudios #WalkerLegacy.”

‘Walker: Independence’ New Western Show to Premiere Next Month

The show is to serve as a prequel to the show Walker that stars Supernatural alum Jared Padalecki. The crime drama show “is a reboot of the 1990s western drama television series Walker, Texas Ranger.”

McNamara spoke to Deadline about her role.

“Something that drew me to this project is the fact that Abby is not your traditional woman in the West. She has the strong grit that you often see in these female characters but [the writers] don’t shy away from putting her through the wringer as well,” she said. “She has a huge range of vulnerability and strength throughout this whole story. And there’s a lot more to be discovered about her.”

The show is written by Seamus Fahey.

“Seamus wanted y’all to know what inspired an original story for Walker and the answer is that he always wanted to do a western,” Padalecki said to Deadline. “The first TV spec script he ever wrote was a western and when he wrote for Walker, he created then subsequently killed a character named Hoyt Rawlings and everyone was mad at him, me included. He talked to Anna Fricke who runs Walker about doing a spinoff prequel, and this was in January of 2021 when they were having these discussions.”

Walker: Independence premieres on The CW on October 6.