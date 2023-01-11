‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’s Futures Just Got a Major Update

Sources have confirmed that ABC’s Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! will last at least five more years.

Deadline learned today (Jan. 11) that the network struck a deal to keep both long-running shows on air. That means that Wheel of Fortune will run through its 45th season and Jeopardy! will see its 44th. Of course, at the end of the term, ABC and the series’ executives will have the choice to extend the gameshow even longer.

“Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are the crown jewels of syndication, drawing larger audiences than almost every prime-time broadcast show,” said President of CBS Media Ventures Steve LoCascio. “This new deal is a testament to the power of these shows and the power of broadcast television. Viewers and advertisers alike love these shows, and we are excited that this deal continues the legacy of these brands for years to come.”

After More than 30 Years, ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Remain Two of the Most-Watch Series on Television

Despite going through months of drama and several hosts, Jeopardy! remains the most-watched show in syndication. Each week, it pulls in around 9 million viewers. Wheel of Fortune is also one of the highest-rated series on air. Last season, it drew 5.71 million total viewers. The number is a drop from previous years. But it still ranks as the second most-watched same-day entertainment show on television.

Sony Pictures Television produces both gameshows, and CBS Media Ventures distributes them.

“We are delighted to continue to work alongside our great partners at ABC and CBS to bring two of the most iconic game shows in the world to loyal fans across the nation,” EVP of Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television Suzanne Prete shared. “The ABC stations have added incredible value to the Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! franchises and we couldn’t be happier to continue our long relationship with them.”

Wheel of Fortune premiered in 1983 on NBC and Jeopardy! followed in 1984 on the same network. They have both spent the majority of their seasons on ABC-owned stations. However, five years ago, FOX put in a bid on both shows and nearly won.

“We are thrilled to extend our long-running relationship with Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune,” Debra O’Connell, president of Disney Networks, said. “These beloved shows are national treasures that we are proud to bring into the top local markets in the country along with ABC’s award-winning, market-leading news, and entertainment programming.”