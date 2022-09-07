‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Unveils All-Star Lineup for Season 3

Another season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is upon us, and ABC is teasing the big-name lineup for season 3. Entertainment Weekly reports that several high-profile stars have been announced, with more to be revealed in the coming weeks. The celebrities on board are an impressive mix of athletes, musicians, and actors.

Hip Hop icon and Day Shift star Snoop Dog is set to appear, as is Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden. Superstore actress Lauren Ash, The Morning Show actor Mark Duplass, Grey’s Anatomy vet Kevin McKidd, and black-ish star Jenifer Lewis are some of the actors playing on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Comedian and voice actor Ron Funches is one to watch for, too.

Rounding out the celebs slated to be on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune are Tiki Barber, former football running back and TV host. Comedian Jim Jefferies, Insecure star Amanda Seales and Kristen Schaal from What We Do in the Shadows are also appearing. Finally, Francia Raisa of How I Met Your Father and Jaime Camil of Jane the Virgin have also been announced.

The game show will premiere on Sunday, September 25th at 9 p.m. ET hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White on ABC. The following day it will be available to stream on Hulu. Celebrity contestants spin the Wheel of Fortune and solve puzzles with the goal of winning $1 million for a charity of their choice.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has had its fair share of Controversy

Earlier in the year, Pat Sajak tried to avoid a gaffe with celeb contestant Raven-Symoné. In the “70s Song Lyrics” category, the contestants were attempting to solve a puzzle that included the Bee Gees’ 1977 song “AH HA HA HA STAYIN’ ALIVE. “

However, as Raven was prepared to respond, Sajak cautioned her to “be real careful,” confusing her and causing her to spin again rather than answering. On Raven’s next turn, Sajak remarked on how there was “a lot of tension” in the Wheel of Fortune studio. Once again, Raven second-guessed herself and decided to keep spinning.

Eventually, she made her guess: “Ah ah ah stayin’ alive.” But because of her minor mispronunciation, her response was ruled incorrect, causing her great disappointment. Things got even worse when another Wheel of Fortune contestant, Tori Spelling, jokingly corrected the answer and got it correct.

Raven was in utter shock, but Sajak quickly clarified the situation.“You were going, ‘Ah, ah, ah, ah’ instead of ‘Ah, ha, ha, ha.’ That’s it. That’s why I was urging you to be careful,” the Sajak explained. “I did my best to help out, Raven. I’m sorry it didn’t work out.” Raven was a good sport, though. “You know what, you’re right, I need to pronounce,” Raven replied.