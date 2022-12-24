LOOK: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Star Vanna White Wishes Happy Holidays in New Family Photo

Vanna White of Wheel of Fortune fame offered up some friendly wishes for a happy holiday along with her family. White, who has been celebrating 40 years as part of the game show, headed out to Twitter. On that social media platform, she posted a sweet photo of her along with her family members. People responded to her post by wishing her Merry Christmas and happy holidays.

Happy Holidays from my family to yours! pic.twitter.com/CVpevCevCa — Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) December 23, 2022

Recently, Vanna revealed why she’s stayed on the show for 40 years. We should note that her fellow Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak has her simply beat by one year as far as longevity is concerned. But why have you remained as America’s favorite letter-turner after all these years? “I mean, I’ve been happy,” White said in an interview with PEOPLE. “Coming to work, it’s a happy place and most of the people here have been here for a very long time. So this is really a family to me. We’re all kind of connected and it’s a happy place to come to work.” White even admits that she likes Sajak, which is a good thing for both of them.

Vanna White of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Does Not See Herself As a Sex Symbol

Another thing about Vanna White is that she does not consider herself a sex symbol in any way, shape, or form. While she is dressed up for Wheel of Fortune, she said that she pretty much gets comfortable when going home. And she’s pretty much the same person now that she was years ago growing up. “I feel like I’m the same person I’ve always been growing up in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. I really am myself,” White told Yahoo in an interview. “On TV, I’m dressed up glamorous and so forth. But when I go home, I’m in sweats and jeans and tennis shoes — but I’m still the same person on the inside.”

Both Pat and Vanna know that they have been on Wheel of Fortune for a long time. They also realize that their time on there is probably coming to an end at some point. Even Sajak has noted this situation in a recent interview. What is Vanna White saying about the end of the road coming for both of them? “I don’t even want to think about that. I mean, we’re a team,” White told PEOPLE. “That’s depressing. I don’t even want to think about it.”

In a rare slip-up on the show, White actually wore the same dress a second time. That doesn’t happen very much because there is a system in place to make sure duplicate dresses don’t happen. Wheel of Fortune makes sure that White has enough clothes to avoid repeats.