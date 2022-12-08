Vanna White Admits She Doesn’t ‘Love’ All of Her ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Outfits

It’s hard to believe that Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White has worn so many different outfits over the years on the game show. But the show, which she co-hosts along with Pat Sajak, continues to roll along these days. In a recent interview, White said that she does not really “love” all of the outfits that she’s put on for the show. Would you believe that she’s had on 7,800 outfits in 40 years of work on there?

“I don’t love every outfit I wear because I feel like there’s so many millions of people that are watching and have different tastes and I’m trying to please everybody,” White, 65, told PEOPLE while doing promotion for her event at Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts. She’s celebrating her anniversary with Lion Brand Yarn. White adds that just because she doesn’t “love every outfit” does not mean that that’s the general consensus. “Someone else might love it, so I try to be versatile, I always say.”

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Star Vanna White Does Take Home Some Of Her Outfits

Some of White’s outfits do find their way into her own closet. “What happens is, the designers send their clothes to the studio, I wear them, and then they take them back because most of them are samples,” White said. But the shoes and earrings are all Vanna, all the time.

“I’m wearing some UGGs right now,” White told the outlet. “I’ll put my high heels on when we film.” But it’s also not surprising that after filming so many episodes, White has had her own wardrobe malfunction or two. One Christmas episode comes to mind when she got tangled up on stage.

“They decorated the set and on either end of my puzzle board were presents,” White said of the Wheel of Fortune stage. “A present got caught in the hem of my dress. So I’m carrying this present behind me back and forth, and I didn’t know. Pat was laughing hysterically, and it was pretty funny when I realized that it was attached.”

White has quite a lasting legacy on the game show. Wheel of Fortune premiered in 1975 when Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford were the co-hosts. White has been a co-host on there with Sajak for a good period of time. “I think when Merv Griffin chose both of us, 40 and 41 years ago, he saw something between us — a brother-sister type relationship,” White said. “And I think that is kind of what it is. He saw that we would be able to get along, and we do. We are like a brother and sister team.”