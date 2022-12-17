Vanna White Marks 40th Anniversary of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Debut

What a time to be alive as Vanna White celebrates, with gratitude, her 40 years since making her Wheel of Fortune debut. It’s been a while since White first started turning letters on the famed game show. But she celebrated the momentous occasion by sharing some photos on her own Instagram account.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this, but 40 years ago today I taped my first episode of @wheeloffortune,” White wrote next to a current photo with White and fellow host Pat Sajak. She also shared another picture of them from their early days together on the show. “It’s been a wonderful 40 years, too!” White wrote. “I’m so grateful to those of you who watch and everyone behind the scenes who make us look good. We wouldn’t still be here without all of you! (And the cake was delicious!)”

Vanna White of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Celebrates Milestone With Cake

White is talking about the cake in the collection’s first photo as she and Sajak stand next to a Wheel of Fortune-themed cake. It featured a money wheel, letter board, and several Vanna White cardboard cut-outs. Meanwhile, the official Wheel of Fortune Instagram account celebrated White’s anniversary. It shared a behind-the-scenes look on the set of the hit show, where the cake happened to be revealed.

“Folks, it was 40 years ago on this very date that this young lady walked into the studio, trembling, and did her first Wheel of Fortune,” Sajak told the studio audience in the clip. “And here she is. Happy 40th, my dear.” In the comments, White replied, “It seems like only yesterday!”

White got some celebratory messages from fans and famous friends. “Legend! Such an incredible milestone. Plus, you look the same @officialvannawhite !! Love you!,” commented talk show host and former Celebrity Apprentice winner Leeza Gibbons, TV Insider reports. “ICON!” wrote actress Jo Champa, while Silk Stalkings alum Janet Gunn added, “Wowwww!! That’s so incredible Vanna!”

Earlier in December, White, who joined Wheel a year after Sajak, told PEOPLE she could not imagine not co-hosting the show. “We’ve been in everybody’s homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters,” she said. Meanwhile, you might think that Vanna would get tired of wearing all of the outfits that she has over the decades. You also might think that she loves every one of those outfits. But she doesn’t love all of them at all. “I don’t love every outfit I wear because I feel like there’s so many millions of people that are watching and have different tastes and I’m trying to please everybody,” Vanna White said in an interview with PEOPLE.