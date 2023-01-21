Vanna White’s Bizarre ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Outfit on Show Sends Social Media Into Tailspin

Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White is getting some unnecessary heat over an outfit she wore during a recent episode.

The 65-year-old star appeared on Wednesday night’s (Jan. 18) installment wearing a bright pink asymmetrical dress paired with black leggings. The look is very futuristic and not at all similar to her normal glittering gowns. But as always, she managed to pull it off like many couldn’t.

Vanna White's 'odd' outfit on 'Wheel of Fortune' splits social media https://t.co/poXyJ6nGSn pic.twitter.com/q8HemMecTp — New York Post (@nypost) January 19, 2023

Fans, however, haven’t been able to get past the unlikely ensemble and have been blasting both White and the show since the episode aired.

“Vanna White’s stylist needs a day off,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

“Why would she agree to wear that,” another person tweeted along with a vomit emoji.

Vanna White Doesn’t ‘Love’ All of Her ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Outfits

What many people don’t know is that the hostess doesn’t choose her Wheel of Fortune attire. Since she began working on the show over 30 years ago, designers have been sending dresses, skirts, pants, and shirts in hopes that she will wear them on-screen as a way of marketing.

As Vanna White shared with PEOPLE in 2022, she doesn’t “love every outfit” she wears. And she recognized that there are millions watching the show each week, and they all “have different tastes.” So, she’s learned to shrug off the haters. But she still falls victim to “trying to please everybody.”

She also added that she’ll often wear looks without a fight because “someone else might love it, so I try to be versatile, I always say.”

Over the years, she’s worn nearly 8,000 different outfits, and not one designer has let her take one home. But while chatting with the publication, she noted that she does pick out the shoes and accessories, and they’re from her personal collection.

“What happens is, the designers send their clothes to the studio,” she said. “I wear them, and then they take them back because most of them are samples.”

Luckily, hundreds of devoted Wheel Watchers have noticed all the negative press that Vanna White has gotten over the past few days, and they joined the conversation to defend her. Because at the end of the day, what does it matter what she wore? Style is subjective, and White looks great in everything.

“I don’t get why people having a fit over this outfit,” wrote @uvdn3. “As a game show star she always wears bold looks that one wouldn’t necessarily wear out in the ‘real world,’ I think it’s pretty cool!”

“Good example on how many people have too much time on their hands,” another person tweeted. “Who cares what a games show [host] wears?”