‘Wheel of Fortune’ Celebrates National Best Friends Day With Classic Pics of Hosts Pat Sajak, Vanna White

To celebrate National Best Friends Day, “Wheel of Fortune” posted sweet throwback photos of longtime hosts (and close friends) Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

The duo has hosted “Wheel of Fortune” together for 40 years. Pat Sajak took over from Chuck Woolery in 1981 with Vanna White stepping in for Susan Stafford in 1982. In that time, we’ve seen lots of changes on the game show. Mostly concerning the set appearance, music, structure of the game, etc. But one thing that’s stayed the same has been the close friendship between the two hosts.

Wishing a Happy National Best Friends Day to @PatOnWheel and @TheVannaWhite! pic.twitter.com/ebHouInSUf — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) June 8, 2022

That friendship didn’t always start out strong, per a 2020 interview with CBS Sunday Morning. Sajak told the outlet at the time, “I didn’t recommend Vanna, and Vanna knows this. Not that she wasn’t lovely and wonderful and personable and all that. But she was the most nervous, by far, of any of them.”

And yet, “Wheel of Fortune” creator Merv Griffin chose White. “I did ask him [why he picked me],” she told CBS Sunday Morning. “He said, ‘First of all, you and Pat make a great brother-sister team. I see you guys together. And you did turn the letters better than anyone else.’”

While some people have wondered about a romantic connection between Sajak and White, the two have confirmed they see each other as siblings and friends.

“People at home see the chemistry between Pat and me,” White told Closer Weekly in 2019. “We are like brother and sister, and I think that is what makes it work.”

In fact, after 40 years of working together, the duo has only ever had one argument. “It was over putting ketchup on a hot dog,” White said, per PEOPLE. “That’s what he said. ‘You do not put ketchup on your hot dog!'”

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Appreciate Pat Sajak’s Sarcasm After Hilarious Contestant Mistake

You can always count on “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak to make a quippy remark when the time calls for it. Viewers witnessed that earlier this week when he made a sarcastic comment on the game show that had everyone laughing.

During the first Toss-Up puzzle, one contestant named Miranda guessed that the puzzle read, “Splendid surprise.” Unfortunately, surprise had too many letters for the second word. “Noooo,” Pat Sajak responded. “Everybody else?”

Then, fellow contestant Jeff buzzed in and said, “Splendid surprise?”

Sajak said sarcastically, “Still not, no.”

We know that nerves can get to contestants when they’re on stage, but Sajak’s comment was just too good. Eventually, the third contestant, Kevin, went with “Splendid sunrise,” to everyone’s relief.

Sajak has dealt with several interesting answers to the puzzles over the years, but seeing contestants repeat the same incorrect answer has got to be a pet peeve of his.