‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old.

“My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”

According to The Sun, Vanna White announced her cat passed away during Monday’s “Wheel of Fortune” episode. As she shared the sad news, emotional music played as viewers and the audience saw pictures and videos of Stella at home with the “Wheel of Fortune” co-host and her family. “I’m so sorry about that,” Pat Sajak declared as he consoled Vanna White.

The news about Vanna White’s cat comes just a few weeks after the “Wheel of Fortune” star announced that her father, Herbert White Jr., passed away at the age of 96. She wrote in a social media post, “It is with great sadness that I tell you my 96-year-old dad passed away peacefully this morning. He lived a full and happy life and will be remembered as one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach. I love you so much, dad. RIP.”

Vanna White Previously Revealed that Pat Sajak Teases Her About Her Cats

During a 2009 interview with People, Vanna White spoke about how her “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Pat Sajak teases her about her cats. “Pat always teases me about my cats. But I know that deep down, he definitely loves them.”

Vanna White also revealed that she always had cats while growing up in North Myrtle Beach. So it was natural for me to raise some as an adult too. We didn’t have a little box inside, so the cats would just scratch at the door and go out. But where I live now, there’s always the threat of coyotes. So you have to be a lot more careful.”

Vanna White then spoke about how she and her daughter adopted Stella at a pet store. She described the moment of a moment of weakness. “My daughter and I just happened to be walking by the store, and stopped in to see the pets. Lo and behold, my daughter feel in love with Stella. And there was no going back!”

The “Wheel of Fortune” co-host goes on to describe her cats as being easy-going pets. “They think they’re kids sometimes. They sleep with me every night. If anyone comes to the front door, [Stella’s] there. Of course, she’s also there if I have a ball or a treat in my hand, too!”