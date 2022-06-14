‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Nails a Bonus Round Puzzle at the Last Second

During last night’s “Wheel of Fortune” game, the winning contestant narrowly solved the Bonus Round puzzle by taking some advice from host Pat Sajak.

Sajak’s been hosting “Wheel of Fortune” for 40 years now, so he knows several tips and trips to help contestants. One of his key pieces of advice during the Bonus Round? To talk out the potential answers and spark new word and letter combinations.

Jennifer, the contestant from last night, took that advice to heart. In a recent video posted on the show’s official Twitter page, Jennifer just barely clinched the correct answer to the “Show Biz” Bonus Round puzzle.

In the beginning, she ended up adding some key letters (G, F, P, O) that showed her the second word in the two-word phrase was “opening.” Bu the first word remained a mystery when the timer started.

“Promotional opening?” Jennifer began. She started repeating the word “opening” over and over and fitting in different consonants in front of the letter R on the first word. As soon as she started to say “Br-” Jennifer quickly answered, “Broadway opening!”

The “Wheel of Fortune” host confirmed she got it right, causing Jennifer to start screaming. “That’s what I call talking it out,” Sajak said amid the celebration. Then he added, opening the prize wedge, “Hey, you want a Mini Cooper?”

Jennifer’s screams only got louder as Sajak continued, “She talked it out and she got $64,693 in cash and prizes.” Not a bad haul for a last-minute puzzle solve.

The official “Wheel of Fortune” caption read, “That was a close one, Jennifer.” Check out her successful solve above.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Voice Their Complaints About Major Season 39 Change

As season 39 of “Wheel of Fortune” nears its conclusion, several fans are blasting the show for leaving out a key change the showrunners promised to introduce. Similar to “Jeopardy!”, the game show promised fans it would host a tournament of some kind to bring back contestants.

It’s unclear whether that tournament would’ve been similar to the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions, where the best of the best return. Or if it would be a second-chance tournament, where contestants who just barely missed out on winning have a chance to redeem themselves.

“We were promised a tournament in Season 39,” one fan said, per The Sun. “And they decided not to do it after all. Even though they publicly announced it in promos and thought nobody would remember.”

Another fan said, “[T]he concept of having champions or tournaments on Wheel is always dismissed by Pat and others.”

It’s discouraging for fans who want a tournament to see the host openly dismissing the thought. In reality, it would likely be a good move for the game show. But we’ll have to wait and see if it ever comes to fruition.