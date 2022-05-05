‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Solves Tough Puzzle To Win a Massive Payday

Yet another “Wheel of Fortune” contestant solved the Bonus Round puzzle to earn the “Big Money” cash prize of $100,000.

Chanelle is the fifth contestant this season to secure the $100,000 bag, according to a recent “Wheel of Fortune” Instagram post. She solved a tough-looking Bonus Round puzzle in no time at all, having the answer in hand before the timer ticked down.

In the video, we see that the category was “What Are You Doing?” Apparently, Chanelle knew exactly what she was doing. “Packing my gym bag,” she answered as soon as host Pat Sajak gave her the go-ahead. “Yeah, very impressive,” Sajak said as Chanelle grinned and pumped her fist.

“Well, you think she’s smiling now look at this,” Sajak continued, holding open the card that read $100,000. Chanelle immediately started jumping up and down and screaming in delight.

Later on, when Sajak asked Chanelle how she was feeling, the “Wheel of Fortune” winner answered, “This is amazing, oh my goodness.”

“You know Vanna, this is the fifth time this season that someone’s won the $100,000, were happy to say,” Sajak said. “Earlier in the year we did it three nights in a row so maybe we can duplicate it. Let’s go for it!”

We’ll have to wait and see tonight’s episode to find out if the $100,000 streak continues.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White Reveal How Much Slot Machines Have Awarded in Prizes

While “Wheel of Fortune” makes its money through a variety of revenue streams, the most profitable is actually the show-themed slot machines all over the world. According to Celebrity Net Worth, you can find around 20,000 of these machines around the world, and they generate nearly $2 billion for the show.

But what about the actual people who play them? How many people make their millions from playing these “Wheel of Fortune” slot machines? In a recent Instagram post, Pat Sajak and Vanna White answer that very question.

“Talk about big money,” White says in the video. “These slots have made over 1100 people millionaires!”

Sajak adds, “$3.3 billion in jackpot prizes awarded.”

That is a crazy amount of money. It’s more than what Sajak and White themselves earn from royalties on the slot machines. The hosting duo earns about $15 million EACH per year in royalties and licensing fees from having their faces put on these slot machines. That’s on top of their standard “Wheel of Fortune” salaries too. Sajak already earns about $15 million from the show while White earns about $10 million.