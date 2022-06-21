‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Can Soon Play at Home: Here’s What to Know

Ever wanted to be a “Wheel of Fortune” contestant? Now, you have a chance to play the beloved game show from the comfort of your home. And earn some huge cash winnings while you’re at it.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures recently teamed up with mobile gaming company Bet MGM to make a “Wheel of Fortune” online casino. International Game Technology will produce the online casino out of New Jersey later this year, per the outlet.

“We are delighted to be partnering with BetMGM for the launch of ‘Wheel of Fortune’s very first online casino,” Suzanne Prete, executive VP of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement.“With ‘Wheel of Fortune’ celebrating its 40th season this year, we are pleased to continue offering players additional, new ways to play the games they know and love.”

The outlet reports that through the online version, you can wager real money on virtual “Wheel of Fortune” slot machines. The new addition should launch around the same time as the show’s 40th season. And along with 250 versions of the slot machines officially in circulation.

In the statement, BetMGM added that the online casino will include “responsible gaming education” through GameSense, a program designed for MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

Don’t Miss ‘Wheel of Fortune Live!’ on Tour This Fall

The game show continues to expand its franchise with an all-new fall tour. This tour, called “Wheel of Fortune Live!”, allows audience members to participate in the game.

Fans who register ahead of time can enter a random drawing to go up on stage and compete as a contestant. They’ll spin a replica of the Wheel, solve puzzles, and win some fantastic prizes. Per the show’s website, prizes include $10,000, a trip to Hawaii or Paris, and more. Audiences members who don’t compete also have a chance to randomly win cash and prizes.

The official “Wheel of Fortune” Instagram account announced the tour earlier this year. In the post, the game show wrote, “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is coming to a city near you. Spin the wheel, solve puzzles and win prizes when America’s Game goes on tour! Get your tickets at the link in our bio.”

To see if “Wheel of Fortune Live!” will come to a city near you, check out the website here.