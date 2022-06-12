‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Are in a Frenzy Over Vanna White’s ‘Handsome’ Son Nikko

In addition to being one of the most iconic hosts in television history, Vanna White is also a devoted mother of two. The Wheel of Fortune host shares her two children, Gigi and Nikko, with her ex-husband George Santo Pietro. Though her children are now adults, Vanna still spends time with them often, regularly taking to Instagram to share photos of herself with Gigi and Nikko.

Vanna White’s most recent post is an image of Nikko in celebration of his birthday. “Happy 28th birthday to the best son a mother could ever have!” Vanna wrote in the caption. “I love you Nikko!”

Many friends of the family commented on the post to wish Nikko a happy birthday as well, including Maggie Sajak, daughter of Vanna’s cohost, Pat Sajak, and Leeza Gibbons, former host of Entertainment Tonight.

Actress Janet Gunn replied as well. “What a handsome guy!” she wrote. “Vanna, I forgot to tell you I ran into Nikko, what a fabulous human! Such wonderful energy and so lovely!!!!”

Then, of course, there were hundreds of fan responses, many of whom couldn’t help but notice Nikko’s good looks. “You have always been the best mother. Nikko is so handsome, happiest of birthdays to your boy,” one wrote. “So handsome. But not surprising. Beautiful Mom. Happy Birthday,” another said.

As Vanna White was Wheel of Fortune host long before the births of Nikko and Gigi, many fans recalled seeing her pregnant with Nikko in the early ’90s. “Wow…28!!!! I remember you on Wheel pregnant with him. Time flies!! Wishing him a wonderful birthday,” a long-time fan wrote.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Invites Vanna White for a Ride

Vanna White’s son received many compliments on his good looks on his birthday post, but Vanna is no stranger to such comments herself. And every now and then, a Wheel of Fortune contestant will even go so far as to flirt with her in person.

When Rob Evors, the host of a dating podcast from California, captured an impressive victory on the game show, he won not only over $30,000 in cash prizes but a Mini Cooper valued at $36,525 as well. Overjoyed by his victory, Evors jogged over to his new ride, where Vanna White was waiting to present it to him.

After hopping in the driver’s seat, Rob motioned for Vanna to join him, an offer she politely declined. Following the episode, Pat Sajak teased his friend about the flirtation. “Am I imagining it, or did he invite you into the car?” Sajak asked.

When Vanna White confirmed the declined invitation, Sajak continued. “Just looking for material for his dating podcast,” the Wheel of Fortune host said with a laugh.