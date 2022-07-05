‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Are Losing It Over This Hilarious Clip of Pat Sajak & Vanna White on the Golf Course

Dating back to 1744 when the rules were first written, golf has mesmerized and challenged those who dared to try and master it. Throughout the years, names like Tiger Woods, Bobby Jones, and Tom Watson have graced the green. But recently, a new name has taken over the game as Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White has started to play. Just over a month ago, White announced for the first time, she had broken 100 and was scoring in the double digits. While garnering support from host Pat Sajak, recently, the two decided to play a round together and it seems the student has become the teacher.

Maggie Sajak Shares Hilarious Golf Putt On Instagram

Sharing a video on Instagram, Maggie Sajak filmed the final moments of 18 rounds of golf between Vanna White and Pat Sajak. And to the surprise of most, White was on the brink of beating her coworker for the first time. Given that Sajak has been playing longer than White, he appeared dumbfounded and anxious about what might happen if he were to lose. Instead of watching, the host decided to walk away at the same moment White hit her ball. Intercepting its way to the hole, Sajak casually kicked the ball, causing White to lose. Fans of the show were quick to see the humor in Sajak’s attempts to win as even Maggie Sajak wrote, “You’ll get a KICK out of this one…I know.”

While Sajak might not be the most honorable player on the course, his partnership with Vanna White has blossomed over the last 40 years. Back in December, Pat Sajak shared a Twitter post, writing, “When I started hosting ‘Wheel’ (with Susan Stafford) on this date 40 years ago, the top 10 TV shows included ‘Dallas,’ ‘Three’s Company,’ ‘The Jeffersons’ and ‘The Dukes of Hazzard.’ Ronald Reagan was in his 1st year as president. Number 1 song: Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Physical.’”

Vanna White Has Worn Over 7,000 Dresses While On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

As for White, her time on Wheel of Fortune has led her to donate a staggering $2 million to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. What makes that number more impressive was the fact that she was able to accumulate the funds using her one yarn product line. Another fact about the hostess that might not be known is that she has worn over 7,000 dresses while on Wheel of Fortune. Back in April of 2006, White solidified her place in Hollywood by revealing her star on the Walk of Fame.

Hoping to add another achievement to her growing list, White might have to challenge Sajak to another round of golf in order to solidify her win.

Sajak’s daughter, Maggie, has also gone into the family business, becoming the new social correspondent for the game show. Having been on set since she was a toddler, Maggie Sajak discussed the new career opportunity, stating, “I’m excited about the opportunity to bring an insider’s look at the show with new behind-the-scenes features, interviews, videos and insights. The Wheel of Fortune staff and crew have always been like an extended family, and I’m thrilled to be working with them.”