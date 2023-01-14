‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Name Pat Sajak’s Top Replacements Amid Retirement Rumors

Pat Sajak and Vanna White‘s names have been synonymous with the long-running game show Wheel of Fortune for decades. However, fans of the series have called for Sajak to retire before and amid new retirement rumors, viewers have begun to name their top replacements for the 76-year-old TV star.

Some of the most popular choices are also the most obvious. Though Pat Sajak remains the man behind the microphone heading into Wheel of Fortune‘s 45th season, his 28-year-old daughter Maggie Sajak also largely contributes to the show. Previously, Maggie Sajak’s been credited with handling the show’s website and socials. As such, it makes sense that fans of the game show voted Maggie as one of their top choices.

Another popular choice among fans’ top picks is current Wheel of Fortune icon Vanna White. White has been contributing to Wheel of Fortune almost as long as Pat Sajak, though, in the past, the 65-year-old host has remained far less controversial. In fact, The U.S. Sun reports the show’s producers have actually considered putting Vanna in Pat’s spot for controversial comments he made online.

Outside of Wheel of Fortune, fans named a handful of other TV celebrities. Several recommended longtime comedian Jeff Foxworthy, especially considering his work on other popular game shows. One fan wrote online, “After some heavy thinking, I’d say the best pick would be Jeff Foxworthy.”

They argued, “He’s already shown his hosting mettle on Bible Challenge and 5th Grader. He’s family-friendly, non-controversial, and young enough to do the deal for at least 15 more years.”

Other Possible Replacements for ‘Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak

Aside from Maggie Sajak, Vanna White, and Jeff Foxworthy, Wheel fans had a number of suggestions for producers whenever the game show decides to do away with Pat Sajak, or the 76-year-old host retires.

Some guessed that Sajak may have already named his choice in replacement. During an episode of Wheel of Fortune last year, Pat Sajak spoke with a contestant about their favorite baking series, The Great British Baking Show. When Sajak asked them, “Do you like the British baking show?” the contestant affirmed, “That’s one of my favorites!”

Sajak, in turn, said, “Ahh, Paul Hollywood is my hero.”

So far though, Hollywood’s future on Wheel of Fortune has not been confirmed. Other popular choices include Ellen DeGeneres, Alec Baldwin, and Drew Carey.

But what exactly has the internet expecting Pat Sajak’s retirement from Wheel of Fortune this time?

Well, per the news outlet, Wheel of Fortune has been renewed for another five years which puts it through the 2027-2028 season. However, Pat Sajak has not kept his feelings hidden about his eventual decision to depart his role as host. During a September interview, Sajak said, “Years go by fast. We’re getting near the end. In most television shows by this time, you would have said, ‘That’s probably enough,’ but this show will not die.”

Concluding, he added, “It appears I may go before the show.”