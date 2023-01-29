‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Sound off After Contestant Stuns Pat Sajak With Valid Point

Wheel of Fortune is under fire after a recent contestant pointed out that the show’s categories don’t always fit the answers.

During the January 26 installment, Wheel player named Ben had the chance to win big by guessing a puzzle under “Fun and Games.”

With only five letters on the board, he tried to beat the clock and finally threw out the answer “taunt a wacky guy.”

Host Pat Sajak brutally called out that Ben’s answer “was so un-close,” and revealed that the answer was “taking a quick jog.”

Sajak brushed off the failed attempt with the explanation that Ben didn’t have enough letters. But Ben disagreed with that theory. He said that he didn’t win because he doesn’t “consider jogging fun and games.”

After making the valid point, Ben made a displeased face for the camera, and Sajak paused to consider everything.

Fans Accuse ‘Wheel of Fortune’ of Rigging the Game

Following the episode, Wheel of Fortune posted a clip of the incident on Instagram, and the moderators agreed with Ben by captioning, “He has a point.”

The series added a laughing emoji to show that it wasn’t trying to take the complaint too seriously, but fans weren’t as free-spirited about the situation. In their opinion, this type of thing happens too often, and they’re glad that someone finally pointed it out.

“Finally! A contestant finally speaks out about the answers not matching the category! The kid was great!” someone commented.

“I agree! The writers do this stupid stuff every night!” another fan added. “They DO NOT MATCH the answers to the CATEGORY!”

Several people noted that the answers should have been filed under the “What Are You Doing” category, and many others noted that the poor guy had one chance on the show and he was “ripped off.”

Luckily, Ben won the show in a different way, however. As the comments made abundantly clear, everyone loved his personality and “antics” on-screen. So, he can rest assured that everyone has his back.

And maybe Ben helped make the show realize that it has been leading contestants atray. As it heads into the future with a renewed five-year contract, it may make the puzzles fairer.

However, some people think the producers mismatch the categories on purpose.

“Wheel of Fortune has been doing this on other episodes to not give money,” a former fan alleged, “which is why I stopped watching.”