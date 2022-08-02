‘Wheel of Fortune’: Here’s How Fans Can Stream Classic Episodes of the Show

Thanks to the massive influx of streaming services, people have ditched the outdated cable for a more tailored experience at half the price. Showing just how much streaming has progressed, Pluto TV announced two new channels. Both channels solely revolve around two of the longest-running game shows, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. Available now, fans of the shows can watch classic episodes and some of the most memorable moments. Not to mention, they are also available on-demand.

Due to a new partnership with Sony Pictures Television, Pluto TV gained access to over 200 episodes of Wheel of Fortune. All episodes feature Pat Sajak and Vanna White. With Wheel of Fortune entering its 40th year of syndication, fans have access to some of the craziest moments.

Want to watch Wheel RIGHT NOW? No problem. Classic episodes are now streaming free exclusively on @PlutoTV: https://t.co/gmzTmuzU6h pic.twitter.com/uTH8PIshtf — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) August 1, 2022

Wheel Of Fortune Not The Only Show Coming To Pluto TV

Amy Kuessner, the SVP of Content Strategy & Global Partnerships at Paramount Streaming, released a statement about the new deal, writing, “Pluto TV prides itself on offering a wide array of free streaming entertainment, across movies and television, sports, news, and more that audiences love. Game shows, known for their spirited, feel-good, evergreen programming, distinguished themselves early on as fan-favorites amongst our viewers and why we recently launched a new category dedicated to them. With past seasons and episodes of timeless fan-favorites like Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! Hosted By Alex Trebek launching on Pluto TV, we are delighted to now offer our existing and new audiences even more to choose from. Whether it’s spinning the iconic wheel or testing your knowledge with Alex Trebek, we truly have something for everyone!”

While not the only one to share their excitement, Suzzane Prete, who is the EVP of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television, stated, “We are excited to be working with Pluto TV to bring America’s favorite game shows to these new FAST channels, a growing area where we continue to see more viewers tuning in for film and TV content. Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are longtime staples of American pop culture and entertainment.” She added, “I know Pluto TV audiences will love watching classic episodes of these beloved shows over and over again.”

Don’t Forget About Jeopardy And The Famous Alex Trebek

Alongside Wheel of Fortune, viewers receive 250 episodes of Jeopardy! that span over its last 33 seasons. Hosted by Alex Trebek, the episodes include top winners like Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter. Jennings’ winning streak holds the record for most episodes won while Rutter holds the record for most money earned.

For those who might not know about Pluto TV, it is a free streaming service with 68 million active users a month. The Pluto TV app is downloadable for all major Apple and Android phones. It can also be found on Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku.