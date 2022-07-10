‘Wheel of Fortune’: Here’s How Much the Iconic Wheel Actually Weighs

For many years, people have watched Wheel of Fortune and seen contestant after contestant spin the big wheel on the show. What in the world is up with the wheel itself? We bet there are some people who would love to know how much that wheel weighs. It’s a good thing to wonder about while seeing Pat Sajak and Vanna White do their hosting gig all the time.

Well, it weighs 2,400 pounds. ABC News reports that the wheel has more than 200 computerized lights. How does that work? There are up to 2 million different colors that the wheel can turn all the time. Meanwhile, 73 stainless steel pins fly past what is known as “flippers” on the wheel. When you see someone spin it and hear that click-click sound, that comes from the flippers connecting with the pins.

Celebrities, Sports Stars Sometimes Show Up on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Imagine being a contestant on that show and spinning the wheel. Sometimes, celebrities and sports stars appear on the show to play for charity. One time, Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris was among some NFL legends taking their spins. Wheel of Fortune remains a staple of many television stations around the United States. The show even has international versions with different hosts. Still, watching Pat and Vanna is so much fun.

The show has been on it seems forever. Chuck Woolery was the first master of the wheel before Sajak came along. Susan Stafford actually turned the letters ahead of White. Looking back on the history of Wheel of Fortune is fun to do. In case you didn’t know, the game show was carted by entrepreneur and talk-show host Merv Griffin. Yep, the same guy beyond creating Jeopardy! all those years ago, too.

Right now, our two favorite hosts are on vacation. When will the show return in the fall of 2022? Look for the syndicated show to roll out some new ones in that time. Meanwhile, you also know about Celebrity Wheel of Fortune that has been airing on ABC in recent years. It’ll be coming back starting on Sunday, September 25th, at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Central. And yeah, Pat and Vanna are going to be on there, too.

Back in June, contestants were on a hot streak with four straight bonus round wins. Two would take home new cars. Two other ones pocketed more than $50,000. That’s pretty rad right there. When the show is hot, man, it’s hot! The contestants love to win and you know that Pat and Vanna love seeing it, too. Keep your eyes out for contributions from Pat’s daughter Maggie Sajak, the show’s Social Correspondent.