‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Reveals He’s Nearing the End of His Hosting Career

Pat Sajak‘s become one of the most iconic game show hosts ever, but his time with Wheel of Fortune is nearing an end. He recently confessed that his appearance on the popular game show will not go on forever. “In most television shows by this time, you would have said, ‘That’s probably enough,’ but this show will not die,” he told Entertainment Tonight. Of course, Sajak followed up the comment with his signature deadpan humor. “It appears I may go before the show,” he joked.

However, Pat Sajak did slow down to get a bit more serious. “Years go by fast. We’re getting near the end. It’s been a long [time]. We’re not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near,” he admits. “… It’s an honor to have been in people’s living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We’re happy and proud.”

For the time being, Sajak and Wheel’s hostess Vanna White, are concentrating on the third season premiere of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. “I think people love seeing celebrities and watching them be themselves and not play a character,” White explained. “When they come on here, they are themselves, they have a good time, they’re playing for a great cause, so it’s good for everybody.”

Pat Sajak and Vanna White reveal their top picks for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Snoop Dogg is one of the celebrities that White is most looking forward to seeing compete with during the season premiere on September 25. “I met Snoop Dogg many, many years ago and he told me he was a big fan, so I can’t wait to see if he’s still a big fan,” Vanna said. Pat Sajak, on the other hand, is looking forward to one celebrity who has yet to make an appearance on the program.

“I’m still pulling for Meryl Streep ’cause I wanna see her say, ‘Come on, big money!'” he joked. However, she’s unlikely to be featured due to a very specific reason. “That’s all I want, but she won’t come on because she found out you can’t win an Oscar for this,” Sajak quipped. Also set to appear are Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden and Kristen Schaal from What We Do in the Shadows. Superstore actress Lauren Ash, The Morning Show actor Mark Duplass, Grey’s Anatomy vet Kevin McKidd, and Black-ish star Jenifer Lewis are some of the actors playing on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Comedian and voice actor Ron Funches is one to watch for, too.

Many celebrities have signed up to compete, in the hopes of winning over $1 million for charity. “We wouldn’t do this for charity unless we wanted the charities to do well,” Pat Sajak pointed out. He hints that the puzzles might be a hair easier than usual. “We try to stack as much as we can in that regard.”