‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Sets the Record Straight About Fall’s Live Roadshow

For fans of Wheel of Fortune, you might have the chance to see the game show live in your area but without Pat Sajak or Vanna White. There is a production of Wheel of Fortune LIVE! taking place this fall and it’ll be out on the road. Sounds exciting, right? Well, if you are making plans to go to this show, then Sajak wanted to set the record straight about his participation. He headed out to his Twitter account on Saturday to clarify the situation.

“I want to make it clear that Vanna and I are not involved in any way with the Wheel of Fortune Live roadshow touring the country this fall,” Sajak wrote. “Sony has partnered with an outside company, and you must buy tickets to attend. We just don’t want anyone to be disappointed. Caveat emptor.”

I want to make it clear that Vanna and I are not involved in any way with the Wheel of Fortune Live roadshow touring the country this fall. Sony has partnered with an outside company, and you must buy tickets to attend. We just don’t want anyone to be disappointed. Caveat emptor. — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) August 14, 2022

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Live Shows Will Be Making Stops Across United States

According to PopCulture, Sony Pictures Television made an announcement in May about a partnership. It is joining forces with Right Angle Entertainment and UTA that will bring Wheel of Fortune to different locations across the United States. When you go, you can expect to see the game played just like what you see on TV. Prizes include $10,000 to even exotic trips, too. Audience members, according to the groups, will get a chance to win prizes at random.

You can make plans to see Wheel of Fortune LIVE! starting on Sept. 8 in Owensboro, Ky. Other cities on the tour include St. Louis, Indianapolis, Memphis, Charlotte, Atlanta, Richmond, Philadelphia, Providence, Cincinnati, Seattle, and Kansas City. Tickets are now available at the website right here.

Sajak Discusses Getting Paid To Shop At Stores

Organizers themselves have made it clear that there will be no Pat or Vanna sightings at these events. Oh, there has been no word on who will be the host and/or co-host of the live event. We’re sure that fans of the long-running game show would have preferred to see the hosts they love so much. But Pat and Vanna are going to be busy filming new shows themselves and that takes priority.

Meanwhile, if you know much about Sajak, then you probably know that he’s quite active on Twitter. He gives his thoughts and opinions on many things. Recently, Sajak talked about how he gets paid to shop. “Between being a senior citizen, a Vietnam veteran, using coupons and joining their buyers’ clubs, I’ve found several stores that have to end up paying me for every purchase,” he wrote on Twitter. “(Not sure if the people in line behind me appreciate the half hour it takes to check out.)”