‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE’ Will Feature an ‘American Idol’ Icon

American Idol’s Clay Aiken has found a new career in game show hosting. The Season 2 runner-up will be one of two celebrities helming the Wheel of Fortune LIVE! tour that will begin traveling around the country next month.

The show debuts on Thursday, September 8th, in Owensboro, Kentucky. And Aiken will share hosting duties with Antiques Roadshow’s Mark L. Walberg during the run. However, the 43-year-old singer won’t take the lead until the show heads to Portland, Maine, on October 13th.

Once Aiken joins the tour, he’ll host through an Omaha, Nebraska, stop on November 27th. From there, Walberg will resume his duties for the foreseeable future. As of yet, scheduling is only posted through December 10th.

“I’ve been a part of some of America’s biggest competitions,” Aiken shared in a statement. “So now it’s especially exciting to get to be a part of America’s Game! And, it’s even more exciting to get to be a part of handing out the amazing prizes this time! Being able to host Wheel of Fortune on tour is such an honor. And I can’t wait to watch so many people win!”

‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ Will Let Fans Experience America’s Game From Their Hometowns

According to a promo, Wheel of Fortune LIVE! is a “traveling experience” that “will allow fans a chance to spin the replica of the iconic Wheel and solve puzzles.” The tour will make stops all over the country so fans can play their beloved game from their hometowns.

Anyone can audition for a chance to play. And if they earn a spot on stage, they stand to win up to $10,000 in cash, a trip to Hawaii or Paris, and more. Audience members will also have the opportunity to win prizes.

Despite some rumors, Pat Sajak and Vanna White will be too busy with the flagship series to travel with Wheel of Fortune LIVE! But guest hosts Aiken and Walberg will certainly give contestants and fans an experience of a lifetime.

“Like most of America, I’ve been a Wheel fan for decades! Being able to bring America’s Game to your hometown is truly a dream come true,” Walberg said.

“I can’t wait to celebrate Wheel of Fortune with fans from all over the country and, as a bonus, help to make you all winners!” he added.

If you’re interested in playing the game or watching from the audience, you can purchase your tickets and VIP packages here.