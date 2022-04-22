‘Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Celebrates Mom’s Birthday With Heartfelt Post

“Wheel of Fortune” has been a staple game show on television since its debut with Pat Sajak as host in 1981. After joining the hit show’s cast alongside her famous father as their social correspondent last fall, Maggie Sajak’s appearances have become as crucial to the show’s running as those of Pat Sajak and Vanna White. And now, taking a moment to step outside of the realm of “Wheel of Fortune,” Maggie Sajak took a moment to shine her own spotlight on her mom with a sweet birthday post. Check it out.

Photos capture Sajak’s wife, Lesly Brown, alongside both her husband and daughter in throwback photos, while the first of which highlights the two women as they are now. “Happiest of birthdays to my very best friend!” Sajak wrote of Lesly Brown. She sweetly added, “Oh and she also happens to be my mom.”

“Wheel of Fortune” fans took to the comments beneath Maggie Sajak’s post to share birthday wishes of their own. “Happy Birthday Les! Sending love and best wishes your way!” one of Sajak’s followers shared.

Meanwhile, another fan commented, “That Pat Sajak is one lucky man!”

What Exactly Does Maggie Sajak Do At ‘Wheel of Fortune’?

When she’s not shining the spotlight on her gorgeous mom or taking classes at law school, Maggie Sajak fulfills the important role of “Wheel of Fortune’s” social correspondent. And while a lot of that deals with necessary, though behind-the-scenes responsibilities, she’s also frequently making appearances on screen.

Maggie Sajak joined the “Wheel of Fortune” cast full-time in December. In doing so, her main tasks include maintaining the game show’s website as well as its social media accounts. In addition, she also takes viewers behind the scenes of the game show’s set, conducting interviews with contestants and running some of the show’s viewer-interactive games and activities, such as their Secret Santa event during the holidays.

Despite her busy schedule, Maggie Sajak appears to be enjoying every minute of it. While talking about her new role with her dad in an episode of “Wheel of Fortune,” she shared, “I’m loving this. I was lucky enough to grow up around this wonderful set and all these wonderful people.”

In speaking about her new role specifically, she said, “I feel so honored to be able to share a little bit of inside scoop with all of our loyal Wheel Watchers at home.”

While Maggie Sajak officially joined “Wheel of Fortune” in December, she actually made her debut several years ago when her father underwent surgery. Vanna White then temporarily stepped into Sajak’s role as host, while Maggie Sajak covered the “Wheel of Fortune” icon’s role. Together, they maintained the integrity of the show until Pat Sajak could reclaim his role.