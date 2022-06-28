‘Wheel of Fortune’s Maggie Sajak Stuns in New Photo

“Wheel of Fortune” fans were left stunned after Pat Sajak’s gorgeous daughter posted a pic on her Instagram. The 27-year-old made her followers do a double-take as she flaunted her blonde hair and strapless dress.

Sajak, who boasts nearly 50k followers on the popular social media platform, simply wrote “thanks for reaching out!” in the pic’s caption. The candid pic showed off Sajak’s fit figure as a floral knee-length dress hugged her curves.

Her fans swiftly took to the comments after she posted the sultry snap. One of her followers boasted, “Maggie you are such a beautiful woman and all of the confidence that shining out,” along with several heart emojis. Someone else added, “I say yes to that dress on you. You look amazing!”

Earlier in the week, “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak joined his daughter, who also acts as a media correspondent for the show, for one of her special Instagram posts on Father’s Day.

In addition, to working for the show’s social media, Maggie often posts as a social media influencer. She’s currently a sponsor for various brands, including Melissa’s Produce. In a recent post, Maggie flipped the roles when she recruited her dad to help her with her work. Together, their fans saw the duo make a grilled fruit salad.

“Hey everyone! Welcome to Maggie’s Meals from Melissa’s,” Maggie began. “Today we are celebrating Father’s Day. My dad loves to grill, so I figured what better way to celebrate the day than to put him to work. So today, he’s gonna be my sous chef. Let’s go check on him and see how he’s doing.”

The video then pans to the young law student joining the “Wheel of Fortune” host out in their backyard. She then asks her dad how it’s going, to which he replies, “Oh, great. Look at the perfect amount of redness, I love the grill marks. It is just beautiful.”

However, her followers may have been thrown for a loop when they see that rather than a steak, it’s a watermelon they’re referrig to when Pat added, “Maggie how do you like your watermelon?”

“Medium’s fine for me,” she responded. Later in the clip, we see Maggie in the kitchen setting up her grilled fruit on a platter. In addition to watermelon, she and her famous father also grilled some pineapple, mango, and peaches. They also incorporated grapes, blueberries, and pomegranate seeds into their fruit salad.

To end the clip, Maggie performs a taste test until her dad comes into the frame. “Excuse me, does the griller get to taste one too?” he asked his second-born child.

After tasting it, they concluded that the unique salad was a success. See the video below.