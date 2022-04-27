‘Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak Called Out Over Massive ‘Error’ During Puzzle Answer

Wheel of Fortune fans were calling out a technical gaff on the popular game show recently, pointing out what they believe to be a major error by host Pat Sajak in a recent episode. As some of the viewers point out, this is a big blunder for the long-running crossword-puzzle game show. Especially since Wheel showrunners have a long history of being real perfectionists in making sure contestants get the answers exactly right.

Wheel of Fortune Fans Are Not Pleased After One Clue Doesn’t Seem to Match the Answer

During one recent episode of the wildly popular game show, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak revealed the answer to a crossword puzzle challenge. However, fans were quick to point out an error in this revelation.

The clue for this particular puzzle is “on your feet,” which seems like a simple start towards solving the puzzle, right? Well, not so, say some Wheel fans, since the answer to this puzzle doesn’t reflect the clue’s plural connotation, per Techno Trenz.

As the answer to this particular puzzle is revealed, we learn that the answer is in the singular form. “Sock, Moccasin, Slipper, Boot,” the answer reads. A technical error some fans were not willing to overlook after Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak finished the round.

Within minutes of the puzzle’s answer being revealed, fans took to social media to vent their frustrations with this error. The answer, many point out, should have been in the plural form to match the clue: “Socks, Mocassins, Slipper, Boot”. After all, the fans say, the clue says “feet,” not “foot.”

“Wheel of Fortune!” one fan of the game show exclaims.

“There is a crossword puzzle error,” the viewer continues.

“The clue says “on your feet,” but the answers are only single words,” the comment continues, ending the message in an awesome pun that we just cannot ignore.

“You ought to be on your toes,” the Wheel fan quips.

Another fan of the popular game show questions where the game’s puzzle checkers were for this round.

“FOOT!” one commenter exclaims.

“WHERE ARE YOU NOW?” they ask. “Are you joking? Are you joking?”

One Contestant Falls Short in Their Answer, Forgoing a Major Win

It’s not uncommon for Wheel fans to be calling the popular game show, or the host, Pat Sajak, out for being too specific with the answers to their clues. Some viers have expressed their frustrations after watching a contestant miss a big win by mispronouncing an answer. Or even adding a simple “A” when solving the puzzle.

Recently, one contestant attempted to answer a puzzle with the phrase “A Frozen Concoction,” before quickly correcting himself; dropping the “A” and declaring the answer to be “Frozen Concoction.”

However, the show’s host would not accept this answer. Since, the host notes, the first guess was technically wrong.

Maybe inconsistencies in plural versus singular in the answers and clues aren’t as important as adding an extra word to an answer…no matter how small the word is. Either way, fans of the popular game show know that one little mistake can sometimes be the difference between walking away with a big win or going home with nothing.