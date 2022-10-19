‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Seemingly Mocks Contestant Over Wrong Answer

There are times when Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak might appear to be mocking a contestant over having a wrong answer. One of those moments cropped up on Tuesday night’s show. Sajak was helping a contestant named Ashwin get ready for the grand prize.

Well, Ashwin made his journey to the bonus round. His selection was in the “Person” category. Seven letters were missing from the important answer. Toss in a special reward and it was sizing up to be quite the bonus round. The contestant had about 10 seconds to answer a two-word phrase correctly in order to win, the New York Post reported.

Pat Sajak of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Drops Hint About Retirement

After things went down, Sajak said, “Well you disappointed your financial expert. Let’s see what we didn’t get.” Sajak opens up the bonus prize card and lets people see that an Infinity SUV was the prize. “Well it was the Infinity which would have been awfully nice,” Sajak said. Ashwin pipes up in saying “Still a good night.”

The professor from Georgia takes home $23,000 but no car. Those people seeing the highlights on YouTube had some things to say. One person wrote, “That was one of the easiest final puzzles ever … come on, dude!” Then, another fan wrote, “Epic Fail Of This Season.” The answer was supposed to be “financial expert.” Then, that’s where Sajak comes up with his reply earlier.

Maggie Sajak Now A Part Of The Show

Yet there also is some news from Sajak himself that he’s thinking about retirement. In September, Sajak said that he was nearing “the end” of his time working on Wheel of Fortune. “We’re getting near the end,” Sajak told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s been a long [time]. We’re not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near. It’s an honor to have been in people’s living rooms for that long. We’re happy and proud.” Sajak has been a part of the show for many years. People have been used to seeing Sajak along with Vanna White on their TV sets forever. It’s quite understandable that Sajak probably wants to call it a night on the famed game show.

One thing that Sajak probably is quite proud of is seeing his daughter Maggie Sajak come on board. She is the show’s Social Correspondent, where she does a lot of different things for the show’s social media accounts. One time in the past few months, Maggie and Pat were sitting down at a table while they were on vacation. Vanna happens to walk behind Pat as he’s belaboring not seeing his partner for a bit. The whole thing was done in good fun.