‘Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak, Vanna White Reveal How Much Show-Themed Slot Machines Have Awarded in Jackpot Prizes

As Wheel of Fortune hosts, Pat Sajak and Vanna White earn incredible salaries. Pat Sajak makes an annual salary of $14 million, while Vanna White brings in $10 million. That said, their Wheel of Fortune salaries are only a portion of their annual income – and not even the largest. Believe it or not, the largest portion of their income comes from Wheel of Fortune slot machines.

Though the exact number is unknown, the estimated number of Wheel of Fortune slot machines in casinos around the world is 20,000. In Las Vegas alone, these machines generate over a billion dollars in revenue every year. Worldwide, that number is far higher, reaching upwards of $2 billion.

Because their images are used on these slot machines, Wheel of Fortune hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White earn royalties from each one, in addition to licensing fees and other payments. These payments amount to around $15 million per year for each host, if not more, per Celebrity Net Worth.

These machines alone make the Wheel of Fortune hosts millionaires. However, they’re not the only ones who benefit. They say the house always wins, but those who have hit the jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine would probably disagree.

According to Vanna White and Pat Sajak, over a thousand people have become millionaires thanks to playing the slots. In a recent video posted to the Wheel of Fortune Instagram account, White and Sajak revealed the exact figures.

“Talk about big money,” White began. “These slots have made over 1100 people millionaires!” Sajak added that $3.3 billion in jackpot prizes have been awarded before both hosts turned to play the game themselves.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White’s Work Schedules

During their Wheel of Fortune careers, Pat Sajak and Vanna White have made more than enough to quit the show and never work again. Especially when you consider that they’ll likely receive royalties from the Wheel of Fortune slot machines for the rest of their lives. However, their work schedules are so friendly that they’ve both signed on for another few years with the game show.

Although Wheel of Fortune is a nightly show, it’s only filmed once a week. In a single day of filming, the Wheel of Fortune crew pumps out six individual episodes. Three episodes are filmed with one studio audience before lunch, then another audience comes in for the afternoon episodes.

For those curious, this means the duo works only 48 days per year, which makes their high salaries even more impressive. Pat Sajak earns more than $50,000 per episode and Vanna White more than $30,000.