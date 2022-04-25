‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Works a Surprisingly Small Amount of Time Each Month

A more than 40-year career with Wheel of Fortune has afforded Pat Sajak a few luxuries. First and foremost of which is, of course, his incredible salary. Which, while debated, is north of $15 million per year. What makes that luxury even more impressive, however, is when you add in the second benefit of being Pat Sajak to the list. As Wheel of Fortune host, Pat Sajak works a mere four days per month.

Now let’s reconsider that $15 million. Keeping in mind that it was his salary six years ago, according to Forbes, and has more than likely increased since. Broken down by workday, Pat Sajak makes at least $52,000 per episode or $300,000 per workday.

So, how is it possible for Pat Sajak to work only four days per month? After all, doesn’t Wheel of Fortune air nightly? Well, when you break down the Wheel of Fortune team’s daily schedule, it makes a bit more sense.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, on workdays, both Pat Sajak and Vanna White arrive on the Wheel of Fortune set around 8:30 AM. After a few hours of hair and makeup, they’re finally ready to begin filming at noon. The audience then watches three episodes, after which there’s a lunch break.

In the afternoon, a second audience arrives to watch three more episodes. So, in total, Pat Sajak and Vanna White film an entire week’s worth of Wheel of Fortune episodes in a single day. Though this is no doubt a great deal of work, making millions in less than 50 workdays per year is what most would consider a wildly high income.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Discusses Possibility of Retirement

There’s no age limit on game show hosting. Alex Trebek, legendary host of Jeopardy! continued to add to his legacy into his 80s, after all, and never lost an ounce of the respect fans held for him. Pat Sajak, however, doesn’t see an indefinite future for himself or his cohost Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune. And now that the game show host is well into his 70s, Sajak is beginning to consider retirement.

“We’re certainly closer to the end than the beginning,” Sajak said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I’d like to leave before people tune in and look at me and say, ‘Ooh, what happened to him?’ I wouldn’t bet on seeing us in, like, 10 years, I would say.”

Sajak then asked his cohost, Vanna White, if his assessment sounded fair. “Probably, yes,” White replied. “We’ve been together for like 38 years and he’s like my brother. He’s funny. I mean, we could finish each other’s sentences if we wanted to. We know each other that well.”

Though they both see an end to their time on Wheel of Fortune on the horizon, neither Pat Sajak nor Vanna White will be setting aside their hosting duties anytime soon. Just last year, the duo signed contracts that extend their roles as hosts through 2024.