‘Wheel of Fortune’ Reacts to ‘Jeopardy!’ Earning Major Daytime Emmys Win

While “Wheel of Fortune” received its 22nd Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Game Show, it once again lost to “Jeopardy!”

But never call the crew over at “Wheel of Fortune” sore losers. After the news broke, the game show graciously took to Twitter to congratulate their fellow Sony Studios show.

“Congratulations, Jeopardy!” the official “Wheel of Fortune” Twitter account wrote. They also shared a video from the Daytime Emmys Twitter page declaring “Jeopardy!” the winners.

Regardless, the team has to feel slightly disappointed by the results after receiving 22 nominations. And out of those 22, they only won Outstanding Game Show one time. It also doesn’t help that “Jeopardy!” has won the Daytime Emmy during most of those 22 years when “Wheel of Fortune” was also nominated.

But during those years, the trivia show really shined with Alex Trebek as the host. Now, “Jeopardy!” has faced tons of controversy after appointing Mike Richards as the permanent host and quickly removing him.

Some fans were surprised to see “Jeopardy!” on top despite all the chaos of the past several months. Executive producer Michael Davies was just happy to see the hard work of the contestants recognized.

“The scandal was, as we call it at ‘Jeopardy!,’ ‘the awkward months,’” Davies told Variety. “But it showed the power of our audience and how passionately our fans care about the program, which is just so important. What’s happened over the course of the season — Matt Amodio, Amy Schneider, Mattea [Roach], and Ryan [Long] — really made us just remember how incredible the game is. The stars of our show and Mayim [Bialik] and Ken [Jennings] have done incredible job hosting.”

Davies added, “We hope to have a hosting announcement very, very soon. But with all of our plans for ‘Jeopardy!’ — which is more ‘Jeopardy!,’ not less, more versions —we’re going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward.”

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Also Loses Out Despite Two Emmy Nominations

“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak had double the chances of winning a Daytime Emmy this year for Outstanding Game Show Host. Unfortunately, his double nomination might’ve been the very thing that did him in, ultimately.

Sajak hosted both the syndicated and celebrity primetime version of the game show this year. So, the Television Academy awarded him one nomination per show. Unfortunately, Sajak lost to “Family Feud” host Steve Harvey. He also competed against Wayne Brady from “Let’s Make a Deal” and Leah Remini from “People Puzzler.”

Nobody knows for sure why Harvey won out over Sajak. But some wonder if the two nominations actually hurt the “Wheel of Fortune” host. It could’ve split the number of voters for him between both shows. If he only received nominations for one or the other, then perhaps the combined votes would’ve tipped the award in his favor.