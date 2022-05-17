‘Wheel of Fortune’ to Travel Across North America for First-Ever Live Tour

Wheel of Fortune is hitting the road for its very first live tour across North America. The iconic television game show begins the tour this fall. With over 60 events scheduled all across the country. These events are certainly a unique opportunity for fans to get an up-close look at their favorite crossword puzzle-style game show!

Wheel of Fortune Fans Can Spin A Replica Of the Famous Wheel During the Upcoming North American Tour

The popular game show hits the road next fall, for its first major tour. And, fans all across the country will have a chance to spin a replica of the iconic game show wheel. Fans also have opportunities to solve puzzles on a tour-ready Wheel puzzle board. Earning chances to win some big prizes such as cash up to $10,000, and some unforgettable trips such as Paris and Hawaii.

“This partnership with Right Angle presents an opportunity to expand our reach,” notes Suzanne Prete, Executive Vice President, Game Shows for Sony Pictures Television.

“To give more people a live experience as close to being on the televised show as you can get,” Prete continues. “Without actually being in the studio.”

The executive producer adds that the studios are looking “forward to providing this incredible local immersive experience.”

Furthermore, Prete says, this will give the same opportunities to fans who “might not otherwise make it out to Los Angeles to be on the set with Pat and Vanna.”

Giving Fans A Chance To ‘Live the Dream’ Of Spinning the Iconic Wheel

This event is made possible via a partnership between Right Angle Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television. And, a Right Angle spokesperson says, bringing Wheel to fans all over the country is an honor.

“Partnering with Sony to take America’s Game on the road for the first time is an honor for Right Angle,” says Justin Sudds, co-Founder of Right Angle Entertainment.

“This game has a fan base that spans generations and we can’t wait to bring it to theaters across North America,” Sudds adds. “Giving fans the chance to live the dream of spinning the Wheel and winning big live on stage!”

The tour kicks off in Owensboro Kentucky on Thursday, September 8. However, hosts for each of the cross-country gigs will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the live Wheel events start at just $29.50 apiece. VIP Packages are available offering fans early access; special seating; and even photo opportunities to spin the Wheel. Visit www.WheelofFortuneLive.com for more information.