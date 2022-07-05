‘Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Celebrates 4th of July on the Golf Course: PHOTO

Wheel of Fortune icon Vanna White took to her Twitter to express her love for her country with a 4th of July snapshot.

“Happy 4th of July!” the caption with the image reads. In the image, Vanna White leans against a golf flag with the stars and stripes attached to it. She is decked out in white pants, a red long sleeve polo shirt, and a blue visor. Very festive attire for the occasion, which appears to be golfing. What better way to spend a nice day of independence?

Fans are happy to see the long-time tv personality celebrating. 2022 has been a tough year for Vanna White, who lost her father in April. “It is with great sadness that I tell you my 96-year-old dad passed away peacefully this morning,” she wrote on Twitter. “He lived a full and happy life and will be remembered as one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach. I love you so much, dad. RIP.”

The Daily Mail reported that the 96-year-old was not White’s biological parent. White was raised by the real estate broker in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Her biological father and mother split while White was still an infant. Prior to getting the part on “Wheel” in 1982, she adopted her stepfather’s surname.

Vanna White had to step up as host in 2019

Wheel of Fortune debuted in 1983 and has been on the air ever since. Amazingly, there have been over 7500 episodes of the show and counting. Normally, Vanna White’s role is turning the letters on the puzzle board. However, she has pulled hosting duties in the past.

in 2019 host Pat Sajak was out on a walk when he had stomach pains. He was admitted to the hospital two hours later, where he underwent emergency abdominal surgery for a clogged intestine.

“It was horrible, just horrible,” Vanna White told Good Morning America at the time.”We’ve been together 37 years, and it’s not the same. We are a team. It just felt weird with him not being here on the set.” Though Sajak made a full recovery, producers asked White to fill in as host. “And my first thought was, ‘There’s no way.’ I don’t pay attention to Pat,” she joked. “I’m busy with my letters and my puzzle board,” she continued. “I mean, I’m hearin’ him, but I don’t really pay that much attention.”

However, she willed herself to step up to the task. “I was petrified, terrified. But I did it.” Vanna White ended up filling in for Sajak for three weeks. “Those three weeks without him was very hard. I really missed him,” she said.”I just can’t imagine doing this show without him, you know? And I hope he feels the same with me.”