‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Shares Rare Photo of Son Nikko for His Birthday

Wheel of Fortune beauty Vanna White is celebrating her one and only son, Nikko Santo Pietro, on social media.

June 10th was Nikko’s birthday, and the proud mother didn’t miss a beat bragging about him on Instagram—just as all moms would.

“Happy 28th birthday to the best son a mother could ever have!” she wrote. “I love you Nikko! @nikkoshow”

Nikko is White’s first child with her former husband George Santo Pietro, a 75-year-old film director and restauranteur. Nikko has opted for a more private life than his legendary gameshow host mother, so he purposely keeps himself out of the limelight.

However, he has shared that he attended The University of Arizona before ultimately gaining a degree in agriculture from Oregon State University. According to his Instagram page, he uses that degree to work in the produce industry. And in his spare time, Nikko cooks, travels, and spends loads of quality time with his little sister, Gigi.

Gigi is Vanna’s second and last child, who graduated from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. She works as an apprentice at a tattoo studio in Huntington Beach, CA. And she’s also professionally involved in photography, art, and drawing.

The ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Said Goodbye to Her Father This Year

While Vanna White is celebrating being the mother of “the best son” she could have, she has also mourned some more tragic family events this year.

On April 1st, the Wheel of Fortune co-host said goodbye to her father, Herbert White Jr.

“It is with great sadness that I tell you my 96-year-old dad passed away peacefully this morning. He lived a full and happy life and will be remembered as one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach. I love you so much, dad. RIP #love #family #greatestdad”

Herbert White was not Vanna’s biological father, according to the Daily Mail. The Myrtle Beach real estate broker married her mother after she divorced Vanna’s real father, Miguel Angel Rosich. Vanna was an infant at the time, and Herbert officially adopted her and gave her his last name.

Herbert’s cause of death is not known, but Vanna did share that he was doing well last year. And that the two were in constant communications.

“He’s great,” she told Pat Sajak when he asked how her father was feeling. “I call him every morning to say ‘Good morning’ and that I love him. He’s special.”