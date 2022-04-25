‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Repeats a Dress for the First Time in Nearly 40 Years

Vanna White has become a pop culture icon since joining the beloved game show “Wheel of Fortune” in 1982. Since making her debut alongside Pat Sajak, who began his hosting duties a year prior, the game show star has worn gown after gown, one of her most powerful attributes as “Wheel of Fortune” co-host. And not once, did she repeat an outfit. However, that streak ended back in 2020, wearing one gown a second time, for the first time in 7,000 episodes.

During an earlier interview with TV Insider, Vanna White not only shared what led to the wardrobe mistake, but what happens to her glamorous outfits after she dons them for each episode.

Vanna White’s “Wheel of Fortune” wardrobe flub was a simple mistake. In speaking about the incident, she shared it had her feeling “so distraught.”

“I don’t know how it got lost in the shuffle,” she said to TV Insider, “because we take a picture of every dress, and we have a list of everything.”

Vanna White suggested, “I don’t know if the description was different than the other description, but it was the exact same dress.” In speaking with the outlet, White shared it was an observant fan that first noticed the repeat dress, sharing, “Somebody who was watching very closely picked it up.”

What Becomes of the Icon’s Dresses After Filming an Episode?

We might like to think that after nearly 40 years of starring on “Wheel of Fortune,” Vanna White has a massive closet full of stunning gowns and outfits. However, even if she did have a closet big enough to fit all those garments, she doesn’t get to take them home.

While talking about her “Wheel of Fortune” wardrobe with the outlet, Vanna White explained that simply, “the designers send the clothes to the studio, I wear them, and they go back.”

She concluded, “They don’t go to my closet. They go back to the designer.”

As per Silver Screen Beat, Vanna White chooses from a collection of 50 to 60 outfits every few weeks, narrowing down her wardrobe options alongside Kathi Nishimoto, the “Wheel of Fortune” costume designer.

Nishimoto spoke with People about what it’s like to work alongside Vanna White as the duo decides the co-host’s clothing choices in between filming episodes of “Wheel of Fortune.”

“The biggest challenge was to just get [White] to [be vocal about dresses she doesn’t like],” the costume designer revealed.

“[S]he is so nice, she doesn’t want to say no to anybody.”

That said, we’re sure sharing her genuine thoughts on her outfit options has gotten easier over more than 7,000 episodes of the hit game show. In fact, she previously shared, “My favorite dresses happen to be the comfortable ones. A lot of them are so skin tight and don’t budge.”

She added, “If I had the choice, I would prefer stretchy gowns. And I honestly love the cocktail length.”