‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Returns to Instagram With ‘Crazy’ Photo That Stuns Fans

Several weeks after announcing the death of her father, “Wheel of Fortune” host Vanna White returned to Instagram with a “crazy” photo.

White’s dad, Herbert White Jr., passed away at the age of 96 on April 1. He raised Vanna White since she was a child, her mother Joan having divorced her biological father, Miguel Angel Rosich, when she was a baby.

The “Wheel of Fortune” star has been fairly quiet on social media since her father’s passing, which is understandable. But now, Vanna White’s back with a “crazy” post.

Okay, the post itself isn’t all that crazy. It’s just the palm tree featured in White’s photo that looks funky. She shared the photo earlier this week and captioned it, “This crazy #palmtree made me smile today. I’ve never seen anything like it!”

Indeed, it’s hard to believe the palm tree’s still standing. The bends and loops in it are almost unbelievable, and several fans commented on “Wheel of Fortune” star Vanna White’s post to say so.

“Looks like Who-Ville!!” one fan said. “Straight out of Dr. Seuess,” another person added. Others compared it to a flamingo or something Salvador Dali would’ve created.

A few other “Wheel of Fortune” fans saw a certain kind of symbolism in the post and the crazy-looking tree. “Looks like it’s been through a lot,” one fan said with a heart emoji. Someone else wrote, “This is the definition of ‘strong enough to bend!'”

Perhaps Vanna White felt a little inspired by the shouldn’t-be-possible tree. Or maybe she just wanted to appreciate something extraordinary when she’s going through a difficult time.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React to Announcement From Vanna White About Father’s Death

The “Wheel of Fortune” community came together to support Vanna White after she announced the passing of her father. White posted the following message on April 1, along with a photo of her and Herbert.

“It is with great sadness that I tell you my 96-year-old dad passed away peacefully this morning. He lived a full and happy life and will be remembered as one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach. I love you so much dad. RIP #love #bestdadever,” the post reads.

The official “Wheel of Fortune” Twitter account quote tweeted her message and mourned for Vanna White’s dad. “@TheVannaWhite, we are thinking of you and your family during this difficult time. We love you,” the message reads, signed from “Your Wheel of Fortune family.”

Other fans chimed in and said, “Sending so much love, Vanna.” Another person wrote, “Prayers for comfort- how lovely to have him with you for so long but it’s still so sad to lose our loved ones.”