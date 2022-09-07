’Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Reveals Her Most Embarrassing Moment on the Show

With the 40th season of Wheel of Fortune set to premiere next week, Vanna White recalls her most embarrassing moment on the hit TV game show.

During her recent appearance on Good Morning America, the game show icon recalled the incident, which happened in 2015. “During Christmas, we had presents on both ends of the puzzle board and one of the presents got stuck on my gown. And I’m going back and forth and back and forth. The funny thing is I didn’t even feel it!”

Fellow Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak chimed in after the clip of the incident happened. “It’s like you’re walking your dog. Could I see that one more time?”

White immediately declared, “No, no, that’s enough… that’s enough.”

Wheel of Fortune’s 40th season is set to kick off on September 12th. Sajak and White have been hosting the nighttime version of the game show since 1983. The show is considered the long-running syndicated game show in the United States. With more than 7,000 episodes taped and aired. It was also named the “top-rated syndicated series” by TV guide. The show was ranked No. 2 in TV guide’s list of the 60 greatest game shows ever.

Sajak previously spoke about White’s audition for the game show. “I didn’t recommend Vanna,” Sajak admitted to CBS Sunday Morning in 2020. “And Vanna knows this. Not that she wasn’t lovely and wonderful and personable and all that. But she was the most nervous, by far, of any of them.”

White also spoke about her role, which is revealing letters. “And that’s my job. I’ll be the first to make fun of it, shall we say, It is what I do. And I feel very lucky that I was able to get this job. I love what I do.”

Vanna White Reveals If She Misses ‘Turning the Letters’ on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

While continuing to speak to CBS Morning Show, Vanna White was also asked if she misses actually turning the letters. This is something she did before 1997.

“No,” she declared. “You know, I said: Is there any way you can make my job easier?’ I didn’t really say that! But it took time, because they had to manually stop tape and change those letters [for each puzzle], which was couple of hours, at least, to do. So, when they turned it into a computerized puzzle board, it went like that [snap]. So, it saved hours.”

In regards to taping more than 7,000 episodes, Vanna White fully disclosed that she has never had to wear the same dress twice. When asked how many different dresses, White went on to reveal, “Over 7,000. I’ve never worn the same dress twice.”