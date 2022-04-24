‘Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Set to Make Guest Appearance on Major Paramount+ Reality Series

“Wheel of Fortune” star Vanna White will trade in her letter board for a judge’s clipboard as she joins the lineup of guests on a major Paramount+ reality show.

White will guest star on Season 7 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars,” which streams exclusively on Paramount+ on May 20. Previous winners of the flagship show will compete to see who’s the “Queen of All Queens” and receives a cash prize of $200,000. This differs from previous “All-Stars” seasons. This time, the competitors will all be winners, rather than runner-ups, who compete for the grand prize.

Vanna White, who’s always fashionable on “Wheel of Fortune,” will judge contestants’ performances on the runway and stage. She joins several other guest judges, per Deadline, including Cameron Diaz, Nancy Pelosi, Naomi Campbel, and Ronan Farrow. Other guests include Daphne Guinness, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Nikki Glaser, Tove Lo, Betsey Johnson, Janicza Bravo, Ben Platt, and Hannah Einbinder.

The eight former winners returning for “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” are Jaida Essence Hall, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Raja, Shea Couleé, Trinity The Tuck, The Vivienne, and Yvie Oddly. Check out the teaser for the new season below.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Star Vanna White Returns to Social Media After Father’s Passing

Earlier this month, “Wheel of Fortune” star Vanna White’s father passed away. Herbert White Jr. was 96 years old when he died on April 1, and he raised Vanna since she was a child. After she posted the announcement of his death, the host stayed off social media for a few weeks. But she returned several days ago with this new funky photo.

The photo features a very contorted and bent palm tree at a golf course. It’s twisted up in an odd way that few other trees could achieve. Clearly, it struck a chord with White.

“This crazy #palmtree made me smile today. I’ve never seen anything like it!” She captioned her Instagram post earlier.

We’re happy to see the “Wheel of Fortune” host taking pleasure from small things like this “crazy” palm tree. Other fans thought the same, seeing symbolism in both the tree and White’s words.

“Looks like it’s been through a lot,” one fan said with a heart emoji. Another person wrote, “This is the definition of ‘strong enough to bend!’”

White’s showed her strength quite a lot in the last few weeks. When announcing her father’s death on May 1, she wrote, “It is with great sadness that I tell you my 96-year-old dad passed away peacefully this morning. He lived a full and happy life and will be remembered as one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach. I love you so much, dad. RIP #love #bestdadever.” See the photo of the sweet father and daughter below.