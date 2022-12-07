‘Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Speaks Out About the Show Coming to an End

Mercy, don’t get Vanna Whtie of Wheel of Fortune to spend time thinking about how the show is coming to an end soon. She really doesn’t even like talking about it, either. White has been around since 1982, the same time that game show creator Merv Griffin also hired Pat Sajak to come on board. Just saying “Pat & Vanna” is something that rolls off people’s lips and mouths after all these years.

The game show started in 1975 with Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford as its original hosts. “I think when Merv Griffin chose both of us, 40 and 41 years ago, he saw something between us — a brother-sister type relationship,” White said during a PEOPLE magazine interview. “And I think that is kind of what it is. He saw that we would be able to get along, and we do. We are like a brother and sister team.”

Back in September 2021, Sajak, 76, alluded to the fact that he and White were “closer to the end than the beginning” of hosting the game show. White, 65, isn’t ready to say goodbye to it all yet, Fox News reports. At the time, Variety had reported that both White and Sajak renewed their contracts through at least the 2023-2024 television series. It remains uncertain when both White and Sajak will leave the show.

“I don’t even want to think about that. I mean, we’re a team,” White said in the PEOPLE interview. “That’s depressing. I don’t even want to think about it.” White also said that it’s hard for her to visualize Wheel of Fortune and its look without either host. “I just visualize us just being there. I can’t think beyond that,” she said.

White also said that she’s not sure if the game show will go on without her and Sajak. “I can’t imagine. Everybody relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna. We’re like Ken and Barbie, you know?” White said. “We’ve been in everybody’s homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters.”

White, when looking back on her time on the show, said that she is grateful for the past 40 years on Wheel of Fortune. “It’s incredible. I cannot believe it’s been 40 years. Honestly, I’ve loved every minute of it,” White said. “Who still says they love their job after 40 years? Me! I really do. It’s a fun show. Everybody watches and enjoys it and it changes people’s lives and it makes people happy. So it’s a great job.”