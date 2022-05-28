‘Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Surprises Contestants on Popular Reality Show

On Friday (May 27th) “Wheel of Fortune” host Vanna White made a surprise appearance on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, the “Wheel of Fortune” leading lady appeared during the Vanna White-themed portion of the “AS7” ball. The episode’s challenge winner, Jaida Essence Hall, spoke about how the game show host is the first white lady she ever saw in her household. “We watched her every single day, so I know exactly how to serve her like it’s nobody else’s business. Would you like to solve my puzzle?”

Season three winner Raja literally equaled when she hit the runway only to find Vanna White smiling back at her. “I would sit with my grandmother and we would watch ‘Wheel of Fortune’ together. I’m sure wherever she’s watching from in another realm that she’s really quite proud of me in my almost-exact Vanna look.”

“I think she’s coming for my job!” Vanna White declared when she saw Raja’s look. The game show host also became vocal when Jinkx hit the runway. “This queen stole my look!”

Jinkx then declares in the confessional, “Oh my god, that’s Vanna White, and she’s wearing back. Black isn’t the first color you think of when you think Vanna White, so, thank you for doing that solid, Vanna!”

Along with “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7,” Vanna White has also made appearances on other TV series throughout the years. Such shows include “Fresh Off the Boat,” “The King of Queens,” “Just Shoot Me!”, and “Married… With Children.”

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Star Vanna White Reveals Why She Never Seems to Age

While speaking to PageSix, long-time “Wheel of Fortune” host Vanna White revealed why she never seems to age. She states that “good hair and makeup people,” as well as maintaining her figure, help. “I do wardrobe fittings once a month and for 38 years I’ve had to fit into those dresses because they’re samples sizes. So I’m afraid of getting to the studio one day and not being able to fit in those dresses so it inspires me to work out on a regular basis.”

Vanna White goes on to chat about “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” and how the contestants were really good players. “I didn’t know if they could play the game well because it’s definitely easy but it’s not as easy as it looks. And it’s a situation like that where you don’t have a script in front of you that you’re used to and you have to play a game in front of millions of people. No matter who you are you get nervous but they all did so well.”

In regards to how she and fellow “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak never fight, Vanna White added, “Maybe because we don’t see each other for two weeks at a time and then we see each other for a couple of days and then we don’t see each other.”