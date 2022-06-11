‘Wheel of Fortune’: Watch Contestant Invite Vanna White Into the Car He Just Won

Last night marked the finale of Season 39 of Wheel of Fortune and it provided every bit of excitement you would expect in the landmark episode of the iconic game show. After a close game between Jasmin Stewart and Rob Evors (the third contestant, Kayla Monick, unfortunately, had a tough night), Rob pulled away from the competition by solving the tough puzzle, “Fortieth Birthday Party,” for $10,200.

At that point, it was time for the last category menu of the season, with Rob as the lucky contestant who chose it. His options were “Thing,” “Event,” and “Living Things”. And though he jokingly complained that he liked none of those things, he went with “Living Things.”

With a white Mini Cooper S hardtop with black and blue stripes on the line, Rob chose G, H, P, O, and D, bringing the puzzle close to completion. After Pat Sajak started the 10-second timer, Rob Evors responded almost immediately. Correctly guessing “Pack of Dingoes,” Rob won the Mini Cooper worth $36,525, bringing his total winnings to $71,524 in cash and prizes.

Rob ran over to his new ride, wasting no time in testing out the driver’s seat. Hilariously, once inside the vehicle, he gestured for Vanna White to join him, an invitation which she declined. And it’s no surprise that Rob made what could be construed as a flirtatious gesture to Vanna, as he hosts a dating podcast for a living.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Makes Hilarious ‘Jurassic Park’ Mistake

Trying to solve puzzles under studio lights with a live audience can be nerve-wracking. More than a few contestants on both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune have shared that the game is far different in person than it is playing from home.

Because of the high level of anxiety that comes with being a contestant, embarrassing mistakes aren’t at all uncommon. And on a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune, one contestant made what fans consider “one of the funnier guesses” of all time.

With the puzzle near completion, the answer was obvious: “Jurassic Park Movies”. Fans all over the country were no doubt screaming the solution at their television screens. With jangled nerves, however, contestant Tenaya missed the boat entirely. “I’ll try and solve,” she said. “Jurassic Park… Bodies?”

Though that technically fit on the board, it was clearly the incorrect answer. Jurassic Park does involve a fair amount of death, but Wheel of Fortune including such a morbid puzzle seems unlikely. Unfortunately, the misstep cost Tenaya $10,000 and a chance at the bonus round.