For decades, Vanna White has remained a crucial symbol of the hit game show “Wheel of Fortune,” where contestants battle for money and prizes as they race to figure out various word puzzles. However, the usually steadfast and cheerful host drew sympathy recently as she broke down in tears following an emotional tribute to her late cat Stella in a recent airing. Take a look.

My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven. I miss her so much. Here are some special memories of the 16 years we had together. pic.twitter.com/GF8f7vDeKy — Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) April 26, 2022

Of her furry friend’s passing, Vanna White shared with “Wheel of Fortune” fans, “She was such a big member of our family, and she’s gonna be missed so much, and love her to death.”

At the conclusion of the episode, fellow “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak took a moment to console Vanna White, leading into a minute-long clip capturing the feline’s time with the family over the years.

“I know I’ve teased you a little about Stella over the years,” Sajak said, “but we always loved hearing about her.”

From there, he introduces the home video and slideshow capturing Stella’s growth from a tiny kitten.

As per the New York Post, Vanna White shared the sweet tribute to her personal Twitter account, which she captioned, “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven. I miss her so much. Here are some special memories of the 16 years we had together.”

“Wheel of Fortune” fans empathized with Vanna White in the comments, sharing condolences of their own.

“Awww, I’m so sorry Vanna,” one follower wrote below the star’s post. “It’s hard losing a furry one. I lost mine last August. He was 18. We must remember the good times. Stella was beautiful.”

“Awe, we send our love to you and yours,” another fan commented.

Vanna White Shares News of Her Father’s Death

April hasn’t been especially kind to our “Wheel of Fortune” letter-turner, as Vanna White previously shared with fans the death of her 96-year-old father earlier this month. After her father’s passing, the 65-year-old game show icon shared to social media, “It is with great sadness that I tell you my 96-year-old dad passed away peacefully this morning.”

She continued, “He lived a full and happy life. And will be remembered as one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach. I love you so much, dad. RIP.”

Again, devoted Vanna White followers and “Wheel of Fortune” fans took to the comments to share their sympathy.

Following her emotional post, Pat Sajak’s daughter Maggie Sajak commented, “I am so very sorry for your loss. My whole family is thinking of you.”

Others shared similar comments.

“I’m so sorry Vanna,” one of the star’s followers penned. “I understand your pain….prayers for comfort for you and your family.”

Hopefully, as we near the end of April, May is much kinder to the beloved “Wheel of Fortune” host.