‘Wheel of Fortune’: Here’s When New Episodes Will Return in Fall 2022

Wheel of Fortune has been an American television mainstay since its premiere in 1975. The show, created by Jeopardy! founder Merv Griffin, will premiere for its 40th season this year. Wheel of Fortune is currently the longest-running syndicated game show in the United States. As of May 2019, the show has aired over 7,000 episodes.

Pat Sajak and Vanna White started with the nighttime version of the show. It began in 1983. Since then, the duo stays as one of the most recognizable on television. When the series’ 39th season premiered on September 13, 2021, Sajak became the longest-running host of any game show. He surpassed Bob Barker, who hosted The Price Is Right from 1972 to 2007.

TV Guide ranked Wheel of Fortune as the second-best game show of all time. The program has become internationally successful with over sixty adaptations worldwide.

Since we’re now halfway through the summer, networks—and fans—are getting ready for the Fall television lineup. Let’s take a look at when new episodes of Wheel of Fortune will air.

ABC announced it would be airing new episodes of the beloved game show. According to Variety, new Wheel of Fortune episodes will air on Sunday, September 25th at 9:00 pm ET.

However, that’s not all. The new episodes will be a special kind of series: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Celebrity Jeopardy! will premiere the same night on ABC at 8:00 pm ET. After the two popular game shows, ABC airs The Rookie.

Plenty of other popular shows are set to premiere new episodes on major networks. For instance, NBC’s The Voice is set to premiere on Monday, September 19th at 8:00 pm ET. NCIS premieres at 9:00 pm ET on CBS on that same day. NCIS: Hawai’i premieres after that at 10:00 on the same network.

Survivor starts Wednesday, September 21st at 8:00 pm ET on CBS. Chicago Med premieres at the same time on the same day; however, it airs on NBC. Chicago Fire comes on after Chicago Med at 9:00 pm. Chicago PD rounds out NBC’s Wednesday night at 10:00 pm.

Thursday, September 22nd sees the return of the Law & Order franchise to NBC. First, we have Law & Order at 8:00 pm ET followed by Law & Order: SVU at 9:00. After that at 10:00, Law & Order: Organized Crime airs.

The next Thursday, September 29th, CSI: Vegas premiers on CBS at 10:00 pm. New episodes of The Good Doctor premiere on ABC at 10:00 pm ET on Monday, October 3rd. Blue Bloods premieres on CBS Friday, October 7th at 10:00 pm. Then, NCIS: Los Angeles premieres on CBS at 10:00 pm on Sunday, October 9th.

While the draw of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune should be there, it’s clear the show has some heavyweight ratings competition.