‘Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Left Speechless After Contestant Reveals Wild Personal Detail

While it takes a lot to leave Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak without words, one recent contestant left him just speechless. What was it that caused Sajak to lose his words? It happened to be something that a contestant named Laura does in her spare time. It’s quite a lucrative hobby for her. But Sajak just could not believe what he was hearing from her on Monday’s episode of the famed game show.

Laura stated that she makes close to $92,000 by owning three goats. She milks them to make her own soap, and this is where Pat kind of just lost his train of speaking for a minute. “You milk goats? And you make — wait,” Sajak started to say before he asked for clarification. He even double-checked his cards to make sure he had things right. “Milk — goat milk soup? Not soup, soap!”

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Could Not Believe His Ears

“Goat milk soap, it’s supposed to be really good for your skin, it’s really moisturizing,” Laura said to Sajak. “We’ve got three goats we milk every night!” Sajak definitely responded and reacted in a strange way. But this is during a stretch when he’s been called out for some odd on-air behavior lately. It has producers even thinking that it might be time to get rid of Sajak, OK! Magazine has reported.

“Pat has put his foot in it one too many times and offended people with his off-color humor and temperamental behavior,” one insider at the show said of Sajak. He’s been on Wheel of Fortune since 1981. “Now no one, with the possible exception of his partner Vanna White, thinks he’s good for the show.

“They’ve made things very uncomfortable for Pat,” this insider said. “Hardly anyone talks to him between takes. Makeup and wardrobe people do their jobs and then scram. The pressure’s getting too much for Pat. If and when he quits, it’ll be to save face. But everyone will know he was shown the exit door.”

As for White, she could not probably imagine doing the show without Sajak at all. “I think when Merv Griffin chose both of us, 40 and 41 years ago, he saw something between us — a brother-sister type relationship,” White said in an interview with PEOPLE. “And I think that is kind of what it is. He saw that we would be able to get along, and we do. We are like a brother-and-sister team.” She and Sasjak have built up quite a bond together over the years. It would be hard to imagine the game show without either one of them on the air. But a report indicates that something might happen down the road.