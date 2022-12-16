‘Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Reveals First Memory She Has of Working With Pat Sajak

For 40 years, Vanna White of Wheel of Fortune has been coming into people’s homes and turning those letters one at a time. These days, she’s looking back on a splendid time that she has been a part of the show. Last Tuesday, White celebrated her 40th anniversary. But she’s also looking back on her first time working with Pat Sajak. In this interview, she reminisced about the first time she and Sajak hit the stage together.

“I remember sitting in the makeup chair next to Pat when we first started, when I first

started. And I turned to him and I said, ‘I wonder where we’ll be in 10 years,'” White, 65, said. She also was promoting an event at Joann Fabrics and Crafts, celebrating her anniversary with Lion Brand Yarn.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Vanna White Celebrated 40 Years With Show

“It’s been 40,” White adds. “It’s been incredible. ”m so lucky and so happy.” White also said that she “cannot believe it’s been 40 years. And honestly, I’ve loved every minute of it,” she said. “Who still says they love their job after 40 years? Me! I really do.”

White adds, “It’s a fun show. Everybody watches and enjoys it, and it changes people’s lives and it makes people happy. So it’s a great job.” Did she ever think about leaving Wheel of Fortune? White says “no,” PEOPLE reports. “I mean, I’ve been happy. Coming to work, it’s a happy place and most of the people here have been here for a very long time. So this is really a family to me,” White said. “We’re all kind of connected and it’s a happy place to come to work. And I even like Pat Sajak.

“He’s my TV husband,” White said. “You know, we’ve been together … 40 years is a lot to be with somebody. We’ve been through a lot together.” Additionally, the Wheel of Fortune crew celebrated White’s career milestone while filming Tuesday. They got her a cake for the occasion. White celebrated another important event ahead of her 40th anniversary with the show.

Earlier in December, White commemorated an anniversary with Lion Brand Yarn. She became a spokesperson 30 years ago and she later launched a yarn line. While at an in-store appearance at Joann Fabrics and Crafts in Los Angeles’ Sherman Oaks neighborhood, White, an avid crocheter, met with fans and presented a $5,000 donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Thirty years ago, I started with Lion Brand Yarn Company as their spokesperson. About 15 years later, they came to me and said, ‘How would you feel about having your own line of yarn?'” White said.