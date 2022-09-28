‘Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Speaks Out About How She’s Not a ‘Sex Symbol’

Vanna White has graced our screen for decades as one of the glamorous presenters of Wheel of Fortune. This year marked the 40th anniversary since White took on hosting responsibilities, but she still considers herself a country girl at heart.

White sat down with Yahoo to talk about what it’s like to still present on Wheel of Fortune after so many years and how she keeps the experience fresh.

“I have a different dress on, we have different puzzles,” White said. “So I treat every show like it is brand new and it’s so much fun.”

A lot has changed on Wheel of Fortune in the years she’s hosted the show along with longtime host Pat Sajak. But she’s as glamorous as ever. Even though inside, she feels like the same person that caught the break of a lifetime all those years ago.

“I feel like I’m the same person I’ve always been growing up in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. I really am myself,” White said. “On TV, I’m dressed up glamorous and so forth. But when I go home, I’m in sweats and jeans and tennis shoes — but I’m still the same person on the inside.”

Vanna White Discusses How Her Look Has Changed Over the Years

White’s look has evolved many times over the years. As fashion changed, the designers at Wheel of Fortune continued to give her more and more fresh looks.

“Through 40 years, we have had many changes. From the big shoulder pads to the skimpy dresses, I’ve worn it all,” White said. “The designers send their latest clothes every year and I wear them. So it’s really up to them. It’s their style and I’m modeling their clothes. So the pressure really isn’t on me — I am who I am on TV. When I’m off TV, you’re just going to see me in jeans and no makeup.”

This is why she doesn’t see herself as the sex symbol she’s become known as.

“I’m just so simple and comfortable and not glammed out all the time,” White said. “I feel like I’m just that country girl … I’m not a young spring chicken anymore and, it is what it is. I do the best I can. I eat pretty good, I exercise, I just try to stay healthy, and be the best I can at my age. That’s all you can do.”

Even as she approaches the age of 65, White is still considered one of the most beautiful women on TV. And she offered one piece of advice to women wanting to know about her regimens.

“The best piece of beauty advice that I can offer is to wear sunblock, and not only on your face and your body, but your hands,” White said. “As we get older, you can tell a woman’s age by her hands … don’t leave them out because you’re always driving and the sun’s always on them.”