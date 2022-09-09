Whoopi Goldberg Gets Confused, Tries To End ‘The View’ 20 Minutes Early

The View cohost Whoopi Goldberg seemed a bit rusty and out of sorts after the show returned from its summer break. According to an article from Decider, she accidentally tried to end the show prematurely. During a discussion about guys who want to be the funnier spouse, Goldberg made an error. After complimenting Joy Behar on her sense of humor, Goldberg went on to promote another ABC show before attempting to conclude for the day.

“Next, I wanna say, you all have been a great audience, we love that you are watching. We want you all to have a great day today. Take a little —” Whoppi Goldberg said. However, she paused abruptly and looked off camera to ask, “No? No?” A producer presumably stopped Goldberg from finishing her sign-off, but luckily, her co-hosts were there to take over. Joy Behar gestured to the teleprompter. “Look what it says,” she told Goldberg.“We got more show,” cohost Sunny Hostin pointed out.

Finally, Behar exclaimed, “We’re not done!”, causing the audience to applaud and chuckle. Sara Haines covered her face with her hands, resting them on the table. Whoopi Goldberg stared down at his cue cards, looking confused. Alyssa Farah Griffin also mentioned to Goldberg that they still had Regina Hall’s interview left to air, while Hostin playfully pointed out that The View had recently come back from a break between seasons. “We’re back in the groove!” Hostin joked. “All right, whatever. We’ll be back!”, Goldberg deadpanned.

Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t always get along with her cohosts

Of course, The View hasn’t always been smooth sailing when it comes to cohosts getting along. Rosie O’Donnell was famously public about taking some bumps working with Whoopi Goldberg. O’Donnell was only with the show for a short time. She made her debut in 2006 and remained for one season. She returned to the series in 2014, but she departed before the season had even finished.

When Rosie O’Donnell left The View rumors spread. The gossip was that she left because her relationship with Whoopi Goldberg was strained. While that may not have been the primary reason, O’Donnell has since discussed feeling uncomfortable around her co-host. She elaborated to Howard Stern in 2020. “Whoopi really didn’t like me,” O’Donnell claimed. According to O’Donnell, Goldberg was annoyed with her from the start. This was because she introduced a commercial when it was supposed to be Whoopi’s duty. O’Donnell also believed that the Sister Act star was intentionally rude to her.

“She was mean to me on live TV,” Rosie O’Donnell explained to Howard Stern. “When people say, ‘Well, what happened,’ I say, ‘Go back and watch [the episodes].’ It’s not like a mystery, watch the way it went down.”