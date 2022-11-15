Whoopi Goldberg Misses ‘The View’ After Scary Health Diagnosis

Whoopi Goldberg will be taking a break from her hosting duties on The View as she battles her second round of COVID.

Today’s episode opened with Sara Haines covering Goldberg’s spot. A representative with the show later confirmed that the actress tested positive for the virus that afternoon.

While talking to EW, the rep shared that Goldberg felt ill ahead of the Nov 14 installment, so she decided to stay home and take a COVID test just in case.

As of now, the rest of the panel is healthy and was on hand for today’s filming. Joy Behar was not present. However, she stepped down from being a full-time host ahead of this season’s debut. So fans expected her absence.

The last time Whoopi Goldberg sat at the table was on November 10 during a special installment that celebrated her 67th birthday. The representative noted that she will be back full-time when she fully recovers, but they did not share when that may be.

COVID Also Took Whoopi Goldberg out of ‘The View’ Earlier This Year

This is Goldberg’s second COVID diagnosis. The Sister Act actress also missed a few episodes in January after catching the virus ahead of the show’s Christmas break.

Goldberg made a remote appearance on January 5 and spoke about her diagnosis.

“I left a couple of weeks ago just before the break because somebody I had been around tested positive for coronavirus,” she said at the time. “I’ve been gone a long time, I feel. They have to test us. And they sent people to test me. And they tested me and it was like, ‘Oh, no, you’re not coming back. We’re not sending anybody to your house, you have corona.’ ”

Whoopi Goldberg was shocked when she found out that she had COVID because she had been “triple vaxxed.”

“I haven’t been anywhere, I haven’t done anything,” she said. “It’s one of those things where you think, I’ve done everything I was supposed to do… Yeah, it doesn’t stop Omicron.”

“I just feel like, you can only do what you can do and whatever your body decides it’s going to do is what you have to roll with,” Goldberg continued.

The longtime host said she spent New Year’s Day on bed rest, but she considered her symptoms mild. Because she had a chance to recuperate over Holiday Hiatus, Goldberg was well enough to start remotely hosting on January 10. And she continued working from home until doctors cleared her to go back to the studio.