‘Wicked Tuna’: The Wicked Pissah Faces an Uphill Battle To Make a Push for the Lead

When watching Wicked Tuna, one of the boats people look toward this season is the Wicked Pissah. It won the competition last year. Can it pull out another victory on the waters? These captains are out there with their crews trying to catch a lot of bluefin tuna. If you don’t have a team together, then it will become harder to do. Let’s dial it in and see what everyone is saying about the Wicked Pissah right now heading into a new episode on National Geographic.

Captains Marciano, Patrican Speak Out On How ‘Wicked Tuna’ Captain Treats His Crew

Can the Wicked Pissah crew pull it together to win for the second year in a row? 🐟 Catch a brand-new episode of #WickedTuna Sunday at 9/8c on @NatGeoTV. pic.twitter.com/KEaEtuaDTg — Wicked Tuna (@WickedTuna) April 27, 2022

“Our mission right now is to find tuna,” Paul Hebert, captain of the Wicked Pissah, says on Wicked Tuna. “You know the horse that comes from behind and sprints at the end and blows everybody’s doors off, that’s us. Always has been. And it always will be.” Dave Marciano, captain of Hard Merchandise, says, “Paul on the Wicked Pissah, he’s got a brand new boat, beautiful boat. But unfortunately, he’s only got one fish so far this year. That’s a tough season with a brand new boat. You know, that’s why I like my old boats. They’re all paid for.”

“He’s in the red right now,” Jack Patrican, captain of Time Flies, says. “He’s only got one fish this year. So, he needs to catch one more than anybody. But we want to catch one more than anybody. So, let’s see if we can get it done today.”

Dave Carraro Says He Tries To Help Out Paul, Talks With Him Periodically

“Doug is very frustrated with Paul right now,” Dave Carraro, captain of FV-Tuna.com who fired back at competitors who said he was “lucky,” says. “I don’t understand why he does what he does. I mean, I try and help him. (And) I talk to him about it periodically. I try not to get into his personal business with the crew. But, you know, but I let him know, man, you know. I’m glad that I don’t have those problems.”

“Wicked Pissah won last year,” Bob Cook, captain of Fat Tuna, says. “But it was a tough road to get there. I want to say he’s gone through five or six mates. I mean, you can go down the board. Brad. Lance. Ricky. Mauro was one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. Paul couldn’t even fish with his brother. You cannot treat your mates like that. But only having one bluefin so far can’t be helping things.”

“With Paul’s lack of leadership skills, I’m not sure that I can keep fishing with him,” Brad says. “Fine, Paul. Then fire me. That’s [BLEEP] issue, do it,” Lance says.